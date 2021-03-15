BOCA RATON, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florida Pharmaceutical Products, LLC (FPP) and Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., (Qilu), two pharmaceutical companies involved in the development manufacturing, sales, marketing and distribution of generic pharmaceuticals, announce an agreement for FPP to manage sales, marketing and distribution of a second Qilu ANDA for Exemestane 25mg Tablets. The product has current sales of $45 million according to IQVIA™. FPP plans to launch Exemestane in its FPP label.
"We are excited about this opportunity and happy to work with Qilu on this second product as we grow our portfolio," said Larry J. Lapila, President of FPP. "After developing and receiving FDA approval for this product, we are pleased to have partnered with FPP to bring it to the market," commented Jing Zhang, General Manager of Import & Export Division of Qilu.
About Florida Pharmaceutical:
Florida Pharmaceutical Products, LLC (FPP) is a Boca Raton based pharmaceutical company involved in the development of generic pharmaceuticals seeking to gain approval and/or license of niche generic products in a broad range of therapeutic areas for marketing and distribution in the U.S. At FPP, our mission is to deliver products to improve patients' lives.
About Qilu:
Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., is one of the leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical companies in China focusing on the development, manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and finished formulations. Qilu Pharmaceutical currently has ten manufacturing sites for finished dosage forms, chemical synthesis, genetic-engineering, fermentation and other products. The Company has established a comprehensive domestic and overseas sales network which covers North and South Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, etc. The total sales revenue was $4.26 billion in 2020.
