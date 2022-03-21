CLEARWATER, Fla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After extensive planning, the third annual Florida Supply Chain Summit will be held March 21st through 23rd at the Hotel Alba in Tampa, Florida. The event will address real world challenges, such as labor shortages, the explosive growth of e-commerce and supply chain disruptions. The program features information-packed sessions including panel discussions and video presentations. There will be an opening night networking reception. Networking breaks will enable attendees to congregate and examine exhibitions by sponsors, workforce-focused participants, and Florida supply chain students. The event was developed to showcase the existing and future workforce as well as Florida's successful position in the global supply chain.
A founding member of the Florida Supply Chain Summit, innovative supply chain software developer Datex has participated in the planning of the event since its inception. "We are proud of the continued growth of this important event. From the beginning, the Florida Supply Chain Summit has helped to bring together public and private partners across the supply chain logistics industry. From solving problems to promoting Florida's growth, advanced technology and trade, this event celebrates the diversity and wealth of talent in our workforce, key to our state's success" said Laura Olson, Chief Marketing Officer for Datex.
Highlights of the Florida Supply Chain Summit include:
- "A Fireside Chat on The Digitization Age, How Technology is Booming in the Supply Chain" with Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44 and Monica Wooden, Co-Founder of MercuryGate International
- "How Walmart is Leveraging Automation to Transform Their Supply Chain" with Justin Miller, Sr. Director of Automation and Operations, Walmart
- "Space Florida-Future of the Supply Chain" with Matt Chestnut, Vice President of Business & Economic Development, Space Florida
- "Transportation, Micro-Fulfillment and the Final Mile" with panelists from OneRail, Surge Transportation and Ryder System
- "Navigating the Pandemic and Supply Chain Disruptions: Exporters and Importers Share Their Experiences" with panelists from City Furniture, The Mosaic Company, Fanatics and Amalie Oil Company
Additional organizations participating in the Florida Supply Chain Summit include Bristol Myers-Squibb; Enterprise Florida, FDOT, Florida Trucking Association, CBRE Industrial & Logistics; NewSouth Window Solutions; FloridaMakes; SeaBoard Columbia; Port Everglades, Port Tampa Bay, PortMiami, JAXPORT and SeaPort Manatee.
Attendees can participate either in person or virtually. Registration prior to the event is encouraged.
About the Florida Supply Chain Summit
The mission of the Florida Supply Chain Summit is to provide a platform for statewide collaboration among key representatives from industry, professional organizations, government, economic development agencies, and higher education for the purpose of advancing the state of Florida as a global trade hub. The Florida Supply Chain Summit facilitates and strengthens partnerships in the supply chain, trade, transportation, and logistics industries by providing opportunities to network, address industry issues, and share knowledge about critical issues including emerging trends, technology innovations, and workforce development.
About Datex
An innovative supply chain software developer, Datex solutions incorporate the latest low code technology and are workflow-driven for maximum flexibility. An end-to-end technology solution provider, Datex provides software, hardware, project management, implementation, EDI, and other services. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Datex has been validated for its white glove concierge service and is in the top 1% of the 640,000 Microsoft partners worldwide.
