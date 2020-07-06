WILMINGTON, Del., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The E-ZPass Interagency Group announced today that Florida's Turnpike Enterprise and the State Road and Tollway Authority of Georgia (SRTA) will join the E-ZPass network, bringing interoperability to motorists traveling along the east coast in the near future.
Florida's Orlando area Central Florida Expressway Authority is currently a member of and interoperable with the E-ZPass Group; however, interoperability with the remaining Florida toll agencies and the State Road and Toll Authority in Georgia had not yet occurred. We are now pleased to announce that these agencies are undertaking steps to bring E-ZPass to their facilities.
PJ Wilkins, Executive Director of the E-ZPass Group, said: "This news is very exciting, as interoperability along the east coast has long been sought after by the traveling public. Our industry will also be thrilled that we are another step closer to achieving national interoperability of electronic toll collection systems."
Florida's Turnpike Enterprise, operator of the SunPass system in use throughout Florida, is currently upgrading systems and processes in order to bring E-ZPass statewide, with completion expected later this year.
"We understand how confusing and frustrating it can be for our toll customers to have to keep track of the different tolling mechanisms across the nation. Under Governor Ron DeSantis' leadership, the Florida Department of Transportation continues to leverage technology to increase convenience and mobility for Florida's toll customers," said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. "By enhancing Florida's SunPass system and partnering with the E-ZPass Interagency Group, our combined customer base will effortlessly travel tollways in 18 states."
Nicola Liquori, CEO of Florida's Turnpike Enterprise: "Interoperability with E-ZPass has been a long-standing goal, and now it is a reality. By the end of the year, millions of E-ZPass customers will enjoy the benefits of the SunPass system on 764 miles of roadway from the Panhandle to the Keys. This effort aligns with our goals to improve mobility by promoting electronic tolling and, more importantly, to enhance customer service by increasing payment options."
Georgia's State Road and Tollway Authority also announced that it is joining the E-ZPass system, with interoperability expected next year.
"We are excited about our partners in Florida reaching this milestone in becoming interoperable with E-ZPass," stated Chris Tomlinson, Executive Director of Georgia's State Road and Tollway Authority. "Connecting the dots between Georgia's tolling system and the systems of the other states within E-ZPass is one of our highest priorities and we look forward to working with the E-ZPass Group to provide our Peach Pass customers with greater options for them to 'keep moving' in the near future."
Today the E-ZPass Program is the largest, and one of the most successful interoperable toll collection programs in the nation, consisting of toll agencies in 18 states, servicing more than 24 million accounts and 43 million tags, with operations stretching from Maine to Florida, and west to Illinois. Learn more about E-ZPass at www.e-zpassiag.com
Media Contact:
Linda Wiedenmann
lwiedenmann@e-zpassiag.com
302-577-1333