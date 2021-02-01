CINCINNATI, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flow Control Holdings, LLC, a premier provider of highly engineered flow components for market-critical applications in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, has announced the acquisition of Ace Sanitary, a provider of flexible hose products for sanitary and high purity applications.
"We are thrilled to be adding Ace Sanitary to our portfolio," said Phil Pejovich, CEO of Flow Control Holdings, LLC. "This acquisition continues to expand our offering, by now including sanitary and high purity flexible hose products for food, beverage, and pharma. We are particularly excited about the addition of Ace's proprietary Seal-Rite™ and Flex-Rite™ product lines."
Mark Hess, President of Ace Sanitary commented, "We specialize in understanding our customer's sanitary and high purity processes and providing highly engineered solutions from reusable hoses and fittings to single use assemblies. Joining Flow Control Holdings will enable us to accelerate our new product offerings in food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets even further."
Through innovation and technology, Ace Sanitary's patented design for hose assemblies sets it apart from other sanitary product manufacturers. Ace Sanitary recently expanded its manufacturing facility in Cincinnati, OH to support its further development of single use pharmaceutical products.
"Ace Sanitary's differentiated product design, intellectual property, and reputation for outstanding customer service to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries are a perfect match with our ambition of Bringing Flow to Life™," added Pejovich.
For any questions, please contact Todd Starr, Chief Growth Officer, at Flow Control Holdings (todd@flowcontrolholdings.com, 269-208-8318).
Flow Control Holdings (http://www.flowcontrolholdings.com) is a private-equity backed portfolio company investing in companies in the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical segments of the flow control industry.
The Edgewater Funds (http://www.edgewaterfunds.com) is a Chicago-based private equity firm with over $2.8 billion of capital commitments raised since 2001. Through Edgewater Growth Capital Partners, The Edgewater Funds partners with management to help accelerate growth in their businesses.
JZ Partners, LLC (http://www.jzpartners.com), based in Chicago and New York, have invested in privately held businesses for nearly 40 years. The principals of JZ Partners have made more than 300 investments.
Media Contact
Todd Starr, Flow Control Holdings, +1 (269) 208-8318, todd@flowcontrolholdings.com
SOURCE Flow Control Holdings