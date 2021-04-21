FLY Leasing Limited logo. (PRNewsFoto/FLY Leasing Limited)

 By FLY Leasing Limited

DUBLIN, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) ("FLY"), a global leader in aircraft leasing, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Given the pending transaction that was announced March 29, 2021, FLY will not host a first quarter earnings call.

About FLY

FLY is a global aircraft leasing company with a fleet of modern and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft. FLY leases its aircraft under multi-year operating lease contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. FLY is managed and serviced by BBAM LP, a worldwide leader in aircraft lease management and financing. For more information visit www.flyleasing.com.

Contact:

Matt Dallas

Fly Leasing Limited

+1 203-769-5916

ir@flyleasing.com

