Flywheel acquires fully leased 127,000 sf Lakewood, CO Office asset

Flywheel acquires fully leased 127,000 sf Lakewood, CO Office asset

 By Flywheel Capital

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel Capital has successfully acquired 14023 & 14033 Denver West Parkway, a 127,000-sf office asset in Lakewood, Colorado that is fully leased to a company specializing in home services. 

John Fefley, Senior Director with Flywheel, stated "the investment offered an in-place, long term lease with a credit worthy, brand name tenant, providing an attractive long-term yield for our Latin America based partner."  This is the joint venture's second transaction within Metro Denver in the past six months and they continue to be excited about growing the relationship in Denver and the Front Range as they view it as an attractive growth market. Fefley went on to say, "Denver West has historically been viewed as a steady submarket within Metro Denver and we subscribe to that theory as well.  Due to proximity to the foothills and lack of available developable land coupled with the large government presence both in and around the Denver Federal Center, we share an optimistic outlook for Denver West both now and into the foreseeable future."  

Flywheel continues to seek additional opportunities within the office, office / flex, and industrial product types that provide either dependable long term cash flow or a value-add component requiring a more capital intensive and / or lease up strategy.  Flywheel Capital is active from Fort Collins to Pueblo, creating long-term, generational wealth through insightful and creative investments in commercial real estate, while positively contributing to the economic health of the Colorado community.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flywheel-acquires-fully-leased-127-000-sf-lakewood-office-asset-301248588.html

SOURCE Flywheel Capital

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.