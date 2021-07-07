BELOIT, Wis., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David McCoy, President and Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank and Trust Company (FNBT), is pleased to announce that Don O'Day has been promoted to Executive Vice President Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this position, he will play a key role in the execution of the bank's strategy as he oversees the day-to-day administrative and operations functions of the bank. He will continue to lead the commercial and consumer banking sales teams in serving our community families with Sound Advice, excellent customer service, and innovative financial solutions to fit the individual needs of consumers, families and businesses throughout the bank's footprint.
"Don's expertise with customer experience and creating a collaborative work environment combined with his remarkable career in executive leadership well positions First National Bank and Trust for future growth and profitability," said McCoy. "His leadership and focus on 'doing the right thing' for customers during the pandemic and the bank's core system upgrade in 2020 makes Don a driving force within our FNBT family."
O'Day earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from the University of Illinois - Champaign-Urbana, and has had an impressive career in banking including retail sales, customer service, commercial and consumer lending, treasury management, credit administration, as well as executive leadership. He began his career as a Vice President and Branch Manager with Oak Brook Bank before moving to Cole Taylor Bank in Rosemont, Illinois where he served various roles of increased responsibility. He was serving as Senior Vice President (SVP), Director of Community Banking when he left Cole Taylor Bank to become SVP, Regional Retail Manager at Banco Popular North America, also in Rosemont. Within a year, Don was promoted to the position of SVP, Illinois Business Banking Director. He was later recruited by Suburban Bank and Trust in Elmhurst, Illinois where he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer before being named President at the same company. Before joining the FNBT family in 2017 as EVP, Chief Lending and Retail Officer, O'Day served as Executive Vice President of Inland Bank in Oak Brook, Illinois.
As part of the bank's executive management team, O'Day participates in the overall management of the bank. He is a member of the board of directors of the bank and its holding company, Centre 1 Bancorp, Inc. where he also holds the title of Chief Operating Officer. O'Day is based at the bank's Beloit-Grand Ave office located at 345 E Grand Ave in Beloit, Wisconsin, and resides in Roscoe, Illinois with his wife, Gayle.
About First National Bank and Trust:
First National Bank and Trust Company is a family-focused, community bank headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin. Chartered in 1882, First National Bank and Trust has grown to be a leading financial services institution offering products and services for consumers and businesses, as well as trust, retirement services, investment management, brokerage and insurance. We now serve nearly 30,000 households in 13 communities and 16 locations in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois with assets of approximately $1.4 billion. We treat our customers, employees, shareholders and communities like family, with a goal of helping all our families succeed. Providing Sound Advice and delivering an exceptional experience has positioned First National Bank and Trust as a Stateline leader in the industry. For additional information, visit http://www.bankatfirstnational.com.
First National Bank and Trust: "Give us a try. We'll treat you like family."
