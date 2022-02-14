WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FOCUS Investment Banking ("FOCUS"), a national middle market investment banking firm providing merger, acquisition, divestiture, and corporate finance services, announced today that Vista Eye Specialists, an ophthalmologic and optometric practice, has been acquired by Atlantic Vision Partners ("AVP"), a portfolio company of Sheridan Capital Partners. FOCUS managing directors, Eric Yetter and Andy Snyder, advised Vista Eye Specialists in this partnership. They are among the most active advisors to ophthalmologists in transactions with private equity-backed organizations.
Vista Eye Specialists is led by Dr. Binoy R. Jani, M.D., and offers best-in-class patient care in the greater Fredericksburg, VA, area. The practice has always benefitted from strong word of mouth and community name recognition, and this new partnership bolsters AVP's already significant presence in its core Virginia market. Since Sheridan's investment, AVP has completed 18 acquisitions and now operates approximately 40 locations across three states.
"We look forward to a fruitful partnership alongside this deeply respected and long-tenured practice, with the common goal of growing an ophthalmology-forward platform built on a patient-first mentality and a focus on clinical excellence," said AVP Chief Executive Officer Michael Holton.
"Working with FOCUS Investment Banking was a smooth experience," said Dr. Jani, founder and CEO of Vista Eye Specialists. "Eric and Andy were always available and communicated very well throughout the entire process. They provided sound advice and guidance."
"From the beginning, Vista Eye impressed us as a very well-run organization with excellent patient care," Yetter said. "We believe this is a great fit for AVP and we are excited to see that organization continue to grow in partnership with the team at Sheridan."
