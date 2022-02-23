TORONTO, Ontario, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As food safety programs continue to mature under increasing regulatory and consumer pressure, food safety testing standards are evolving.
Companies can no longer simply rely on binary pathogen detection tests alone. Traditional methods that further characterize pathogens are disparate, time consuming and often require pure isolates and trained technicians. Software-based solutions exist that enable visualization of contamination patterns on a virtual map, however these tools lack strain-level resolution.
A new era of genomics-empowered diagnostic and software tools are offering a more accurate and deeper understanding of microbial contamination, helping drive root cause analysis and source eradication. This assists plants to curtail inefficiencies and return to production more quickly, enhancing profitability. However, barriers still exist for food manufacturers interested in adopting such tools for routine use including cost, complexity and legal concerns.
This webinar will inform how these barriers can be overcome by seamlessly combining once separate aspects of pathogen detection, characterization and visualization of contamination patterns in a food manufacturing setting. Automation has simplified complex workflows and bioinformatic analysis. Reducing costs and time-to-result has made a once out-of-reach solution more accessible and practical. With strain-level information available in hours instead of days, manufacturers can make actionable decisions rather than retrospective assessments.
Join Sasan Amini, CEO of Clear Labs; and Mike Robach, CEO of The Robach Group LLC, for the live webinar on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 11am EDT (3pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Food Safety Testing with the Power of Fully Automated Sequencing.
