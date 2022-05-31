NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today announced that Richard Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Page, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference on Thursday, June 9th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A link to the live audio fireside chat will be available on www.footlocker-inc.com, and a replay will be available on the website for 90 days following the event.

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, and Sidestep. With approximately 2,800 retail stores in 28 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York. For additional information please visit www.footlocker-inc.com

Investor Contact: 

Robert Higginbotham         

Vice President, Investor Relations       

robert.higginbotham@footlocker.com  

(212) 720-4600  

Media Contact:  

Cara Tocci 

Vice President, Corporate Communications      

cara.tocci@footlocker.com  

(914) 582-0304 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foot-locker-inc-to-present-at-the-evercore-isi-consumer-and-retail-conference-301556777.html

SOURCE Foot Locker IR

