JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forcura, a healthcare technology company that enables safer patient care transitions and coordination, today announced it has appointed David Kerr as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Kerr, who previously served as Forcura's vice president of engineering, will be responsible for leading Forcura's technology vision, enhancing existing offerings and bringing new digital capabilities to life.
With more than 25 years' experience in IT and operations roles across a variety of sectors, Kerr is a proven leader and strategist who has already played a significant role in furthering Forcura's technology initiatives and platforms in his short time with the company.
Kerr arrived at Forcura in April 2021 at the recommendation of immediate past CTO Joe Held, who remains with Forcura supporting Kerr and the organization as a strategic advisor. Kerr and Held, who worked together at S&P Global Platts for three years, have spent the past 12 months jointly leading and driving Forcura's technology initiatives forward.
"Joe has been a steadfast leader of Forcura's IT strategy and team, guiding us through a transformational stage in our growth over the past three years," said Forcura founder and CEO Craig Mandeville. "As Joe completes this transition, we feel fortunate that he recruited David and prepared him for this important role. Since day one, David has been a true pro and difference-maker. His leadership, skill and experience will continue to be a tremendous asset for our team and clients."
Prior to Forcura, Kerr held roles of influence such as head of technology at Infinicept, VP of software engineering at Fortress Consulting and VP of engineering systems at S&P Global. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees at Colorado State University, followed by a certification in data science from Harvard University's Division of Continuing Education.
"David is customer-focused and a highly qualified and innovative technology leader," said Held. "He is a great cultural fit for Forcura's fast-paced, high-growth business with a proven track record at Forcura and in several industries. He will be a key leader as we enter the next chapter of Forcura's growth."
Forcura, a leading healthcare technology company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care via technology, analytics and a deep commitment to enabling better patient care. The Forcura suite of tools is powered by Forcura Connect, a proprietary framework for standardizing interoperability and integration among post-acute health care organizations, physicians, electronic health records (EHRs) and other supporting technology vendors.
