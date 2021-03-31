JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forcura, a healthcare technology company that enables safer patient care transitions and care coordination, today announced its corporate sponsorship of two distinct and innovative programs intended to cultivate and sustain a vibrant talent pool in the Jacksonville regional market. The company's goal of fostering a dynamic workforce is intended to advance its vision of Jacksonville as the Southeast's leading innovation hub.
Forcura has made a financial commitment to The Northeast Regional STEM2 Hub, an organization which supports the science, technology, engineering, math and medical education and career development of Jacksonville's students. Founded by the Jacksonville business community under the leadership of Gary Chartrand in 2015, the program's mission is to convene, inspire, and invest in the STEM2 field by providing the essential missing elements to accelerate the growth of STEM2 education and career opportunities in northeast Florida. Forcura will complement its financial support with ongoing employee volunteer engagements.
Dr. Kathleen Schofield, executive director of the STEM2 Hub, says of the partnership, "We are very excited to partner with Forcura. We are most appreciative both of their financial support and the volunteerism in our programs! By working together, we will develop critical skills that are needed in the workforce, while simultaneously helping students develop a connection to our community and learn about the exciting careers that await them here."
Forcura will also support Jacksonville University's new UpSkill Institute with a three-year commitment to the growth of this impressive addition to the university's career-focused offerings. Through its numerous certification courses, the UpSkill Institute advances the skills of students and career professionals who are either preparing to enter the work force or who wish to remain on the cutting edge of their industries. Its creation reflects the university's commitment to lifelong learning and addresses the demand for the type of credentials companies and professionals are actively seeking. President Tim Cost explains the impetus for creating the Institute: "In our close relationships with outstanding companies throughout the region, we've learned they want to hire versatile, agile, talented people with a drive to continue growing and learning throughout their careers, and that will only intensify in the current climate."
Craig Mandeville, Forcura's founder and CEO, says this focus on Jacksonville's workforce is wholly consistent with what he calls Forcura's most valuable asset: its employees. "We look to source as much incredible talent locally as possible as we scale our company. Partnering with organizations like the STEM2 Hub and Jacksonville University's UpSkill Institute ensures we will always have access to the skilled workforce who will continue to propel Forcura's success." Craig concludes, "As a husband and father to three young girls, I always want Jacksonville to be a destination for cutting-edge industries and employers that attract and retain our best talent."
The Northeast Regional STEM2 Hub is actively seeking additional employer, community and individual partners and encourages people to explore their multiple programs at https://stem2hub.org/. Jacksonville University's UpSkill Institute is currently accepting enrollees.
About The Northeast Florida Regional STEM2 Hub
The Northeast Florida Regional STEM2 Hub convenes, inspires and invests in the STEM2 field by providing the essential missing elements to accelerate the growth of STEM2 education and careers in Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, Putnam, and St. Johns counties. Follow these links to see the STEM2Hub corporate board members and for more information about the STEM2 field in Northeast Florida.
About Jacksonville University's UpSkill Institute
The UpSkill Institute features a variety of online offerings (certifications, continuing education, professional/skills development, etc.) and enrollment periods or start dates are specific to each course. In short, the Institute is fully operational right now and students can browse the courses available.
About Jacksonville University
Named one of the Best Regional Universities in the South for more than 15 consecutive years by U.S. News & World Report, Jacksonville University is a premier private institution in northeast Florida. Founded in 1934, the University offers more than 100 majors, minors, and programs, including in-demand degrees in Nursing, Business, Biology and Marine Science, Engineering, Finance, as well as those in the more contemporary and specialized fields of Aviation, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Film, Animation, and Sports Business. Jacksonville University, with its four colleges, five schools and two institutes, is located in a beautiful riverfront setting in suburban Jacksonville, across the St. Johns River from downtown and just minutes from the Atlantic Ocean. The 240-acre campus includes a half-mile of riverfront, oak-lined paths, and a mix of historic and new campus buildings.
About Forcura
Forcura, a leading healthcare technology company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care via technology, analytics and a deep commitment to enabling better patient care. The Forcura suite of tools is powered by Forcura Connect, a proprietary framework for standardizing interoperability and integration among post-acute health care organizations, physicians, electronic health records (EHRs) and other supporting technology vendors. Through our technology and analytics solutions, we are a step closer every day to elevating the opportunities of post-acute care. The company is a certified Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work Institute and has received awards for Fastest Growing Company for the fifth consecutive year, Best Use of Cloud Computing and Best CEO, and was a finalist for Most Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, visit http://www.forcura.com.
