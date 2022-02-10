ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FordHarrison LLP, one of the country's largest management-side labor and employment law firms, is pleased to announce that the firm recently added eleven attorneys to offices throughout the U.S. with more than half of them joining California offices. Hartford, Orlando, Tampa, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach are among the other cities with new attorneys.
Increasing attorney numbers in various offices, with emphasis in California and at the partner level, is a strategic decision to ensure the firm continues to meet the needs of its growing clientele. The firm's growth in the first month of this year builds on the momentum of 2021 when the firm hired 25 new attorneys in various offices throughout the U.S.
"We are committed to responsible levels of growth all across the firm and the addition of these eleven lawyers is just the beginning," said Al McKenna, Firm Managing Partner. "We've added six very diverse lawyers in California, which matches the demand we are experiencing there and reflects our continuing commitment to recruit and hire diverse lawyers where possible. We are optimistic that 2022 will be another strong year for us."
Jessica E. Bradley has joined the firm's Los Angeles office as Partner. She is a skilled litigator and an experienced trial attorney who focuses her practice on all aspects of employment law. Her experience includes representing public and private entities in state and federal courts and in administrative proceedings. Jessica also conducts employment investigations, and provides advice and counsel to employers and managers on various employment matters. Jessica comes to FordHarrison from LimNexus LLP.
Christopher C. Johnson has joined the firm's Tampa office as Partner. He defends both local and national employers in litigation and administrative proceedings against all claims arising from the employment relationship. Chris also focuses a significant portion of his practice on litigation prevention efforts including the review and revision of personnel policies and procedures to ensure compliance with evolving labor and employment laws. Chris comes to FordHarrison from Johnson Jackson PLLC.
Kenneth M. Jones has joined the firm's Los Angeles office as Partner. He is an experienced litigator and trial attorney with over 30 years of varied experience, including in employment law and civil rights. He represents large national companies, mid-size companies, individuals, and public entities. Ken has represented clients in both state and federal court, as well as before administrative agencies on the state and federal level. He often resolves cases on favorable terms for clients through mediation. Kenneth comes to FordHarrison from LimNexus LLP.
Consuela A. Pinto has joined the firm's Washington D.C. office as Partner. Her entire practice is focused on the representation and counsel of employers in all matters related to employment law. Consuela has practiced in both the private sector as well as at the government agency level for more than 20 years and her experience affords her a unique perspective in the representation of clients. She is particularly adept in advising on compliance with workplace laws and regulations, federal government investigations, pattern and practice systemic claims, and compliance with federal contractors' affirmative action and non-discrimination obligations. Consuela comes to FordHarrison from FortneyScott LLC.
"Our growth plans are focused on finding lawyers who not only practice at the highest level, but reflect our values as an organization. We value character every bit as much as credentials," said Todd Aidman, firm's Recruiting Partner and Executive Committee Member. "We have been fortunate to grow our family with a diverse group of outstanding lawyers and even better people."
The following Associates have recently joined the firm:
Associate | (Los Angeles, CA)
Senior Associate | (West Palm Beach, FL)
Counsel | (Los Angeles, CA)
Associate | (San Diego, CA)
Counsel | (Los Angeles, CA)
Senior Associate | (Orlando, FL)
Counsel | (Hartford, CT)
Media Contact
Meron Kidane, FordHarrison LLP, 1 4048883835, mkidane@fordharrison.com
Sarah Adams, FordHarrison LLP, 404-888-3987, sadams@fordharrison.com
SOURCE FordHarrison LLP