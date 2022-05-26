Forge Building Company's recent growth fuels the local steel building company to expand its headquarters
BOISE, Idaho, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forge Building Company, a leading national building company with a strong focus on self-storage and innovative building solutions, today announced the opening of their new headquarters at North Bogus Basin Road. The new facility is 12,152 square feet – up from 6,000 square feet at their old headquarters. The new building is iconic in its design and in the community as a standout building in Boise. The atmosphere creates an inspiring place to work and is a great fit for the company aligning with their commitment to innovation and excellence in the steel building industry.
"The strong growth the company has seen over the last year was a catalyst for us expanding out of our previous location," said Hamish Bell, CEO of Forge Building Company. "We are happy to be doing our part to help out our local economy by hiring top talent. In addition, our summer program will also include interns from Boise State University. On top of our employee growth, we have expanded our business from primarily being only on the West Coast to being a nationwide developer with projects going on in places like New York, Connecticut, Florida, and Hawaii as well."
The key to Forge's success comes from building the best team with driven employees. This enables the company to deliver the highest level of customer service to both its customers and vendors. The Company intimately collaborates with the customer as a problem solver, providing the most innovative solutions for their building project. Forge Building listens to what its customers need to provide the most up-to-date, consistent solution using its proprietary methods. The company's experience, knowledge, and reputation in the industry provides its customers with stability as well as economic and environmental sustainability.
Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Forge Building Company was created after its founders, Hamish and Hayden, spent decades working in the steel-structure industry. Using their expertise in storage and focusing on the three pillars of buildings, designing, and erecting, led the company to a more diverse portfolio and stronger strategic partnerships across the U.S.
Today, the company offers steel buildings for self-storage, RV & boat storage, car washes, airplane hangars, large warehouses, fish hatcheries, and craft breweries/restaurants. Other offerings include pre-engineered metal buildings for industrial and commercial applications.
With a strong portfolio of partners and clients, the Forge team has completed over 500+ jobs. built over 50 million square feet, and remains privately owned. This solid team with complimentary skills was founded on a rugby field in New Zealand over two decades ago and is now working to be the best in the industry.
