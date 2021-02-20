FORK UNION, Va., Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fork Union Military Academy today celebrates the one-year anniversary of their Memorandum of Friendship with the Academia Militarizada Ignacio Zaragoza (Ignacio Zaragoza Military Academy) of Puebla, Mexico.
Last February, Colonel David L. Coggins, the President of Fork Union Military Academy, and his wife Kelli Coggins, traveled with Mrs. Jackie Montero-Sharpe, Fork Union Military Academy's Director of International Enrollment and Associate Director of Admission, to Puebla, Mexico to meet with Dr. Guzman Lopez, the President of the Academia Militarizada Ignacio Zaragoza (Ignacio Zaragoza Military Academy).
Both military academies provide high-quality college preparatory educations for young men and share similar missions, traditions, morals, and values. A Memorandum of Friendship was signed by both school presidents on February 19, 2020 stating that both schools will work collaboratively to provide their cadets a broadened global outlook, intercultural perspective, and greater appreciation of the value of diversity.
Col. Coggins was warmly welcomed by Dr. Guzman Lopez and the staff of the Academia Militarizada Ignacio Zaragoza, and he received a tour of their campus, their stables facility, and of the historic city of Puebla, in which Academia Militarizada Ignacio Zaragoza is located.
The goal of both schools is to establish a formal cadet exchange program, and although plans for that program had to be postponed last spring, the schools are planning virtual events to participate in jointly during the 2021-2022 academic year.
