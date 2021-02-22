BRAINTREE, Mass., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FORM, the leading provider of low-code/no-code technology for mobile data entry and collection, today announced Ramakant Pandrangi has joined its team as Chief Technology Officer. Pandrangi brings more than 25 years of experience in enterprise product and engineering innovation to FORM's executive team. Pandrangi will lead both product and engineering globally for FORM's Low-Code/No-Code field execution management solutions.
"Ramakant has extensive experience leading global teams to design and develop products with a customer-first approach to solving business problems at scale. His expertise in driving innovation and delivering secure and highly available services to the enterprise market will be key as we invest in innovation with machine learning and artificial intelligence. We're thrilled to have him join the team," shares Ali Moosani, CEO of FORM.
Pandrangi is a veteran global technology leader who previously served as Vice President of Product Management at Rackspace where he brought cloud and managed security services to market, and Vice President of Technology at Verisign, where he was responsible for technology direction and product management for the security services division before joining FORM. He holds eight US patents and has expertise building and delivering services across industry verticals including critical Internet infrastructure, network security services, supply chain, and payments.
"My passion is working with high-performing teams to deliver differentiated solutions that solve customer problems. I'm excited to join the strong team at FORM to build intuitive technology that makes distributed teams more productive. Our products create real-time connection between the C-Suite and the frontline to give corporate leaders insights from the intersection of their brand and their customers which they can use to adapt rapidly and win market share. We are investing heavily in usability and technologies like machine learning to give frontline workers new, more efficient ways to capture data, and back office leaders better ways to manage work and get actionable insights to drive outcomes for the organization," says Pandrangi.
FORM helps mid to large organizations improve how they collect, manage, and leverage data across the enterprise. FORM works hand-in-hand with customers to understand their needs and configure complete solutions, which integrate with their current systems and the way they do business. FORM products have been deployed by Fortune 500 companies and customers around the world. To learn more, please visit http://www.FORM.com.
