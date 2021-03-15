WASHINGTON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a member of the CRS Board of Advisors, Mr. Konieczny will provide the company with valuable guidance on how to better serve the DoD. He will join Lt. Gen. Ronnie D. Hawkins Jr. (USAF, Ret.) and Mr. David Mihelcic on CRS' current Board of Advisors.
"We are very happy to appoint Mr. Konieczny to the CRS Board of Advisors," said Noah Vasquez, CRS' Chief Executive Officer. "His expertise within the department and in advanced technologies will further enable CRS to dial-in value added solutions and support to our customers."
Mr. Vasquez has stated that he intends to grow his business to $400 million in revenue within the next six years. "Adding Mr. Konieczny to our Board of Advisors will help us achieve this challenging yet exciting goal. But more importantly, our Federal customers will greatly benefit from Mr. Konieczny's experience, and his technical expertise will enhance our ability to support the warfighter," Mr. Vasquez said.
Mr. Vasquez added: "We have been very deliberate in selecting our Board of Advisors to ensure CRS is an informed and well-advised mission partner. They will help us to solve the DoD's most challenging problems today and, in the years, to come."
Mr. Konieczny served as the Air Force's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) from 2010-2021, where he was responsible to advance the Information Technology (IT) landscape of the Air Force. His focus areas included developing the future technical target baseline, mobility enterprise solutions, data management, Identity, Credential and Access Management, access/claims management, mesh networks, artificial intelligence/quantum capabilities, cyber and technology innovation pathfinders, and advancing the Digital Modernization Infrastructure.
Mr. Konieczny has been the recipient of FedScoop's 50 Federal Leaders for 4 years, was named to the Federal 100 in 2021, won several AT&T awards, and has been featured in several articles including in FedTech Magazine and USAF publications.
CRS is a Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE)-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) founded in 2011. The company provides mission support and technology services to the DoD and other Federal agencies. For more information on CRS, please send an email to info@getcrs.com.
