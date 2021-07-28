AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KMX Technologies, LLC ("KMX"), a global market leader in water treatment, critical mineral recovery, and lithium production enhancement, today announced the addition of the Honorable Sharon E. Burke to its Advisory Board. Secretary Burke is a leading expert in critical mineral and national security issues and served as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Operational Energy and Programs in the Obama administration.
Secretary Burke is the President of Ecospherics, which provides research, analysis and insights to corporates, government, and non-profits for issues related to climate change, biodiversity, water, energy, and critical minerals.
Zachary Sadow, KMX CEO & Chairman, said, "Secretary Burke's work on U.S. critical minerals policy, as well as her experience overseeing energy and fuel innovation, spending, and strategy for the Pentagon and all branches of the U.S. military, bring invaluable insights to KMX." He added, "the unfolding critical mineral crisis is bringing new strains on America's military, technology, and energy infrastructure supply chains, and KMX is extremely fortunate to have Secretary Burke's help in bringing critical minerals to the market through KMX's proprietary technology."
KMX's membrane distillation technology offers an environmentally conscious solution to the unfolding critical mineral crisis, as it allows for the separation and capture of critical minerals, including Rare Earth Elements, cobalt, lithium and other critical minerals in waste-streams such as acid mine drainage impoundments and coal ash ponds.
Secretary Burke said, "The world is at an environmental turning point: we need to either adapt fast or suffer terrible consequences. We can only adapt with the help of innovative companies like KMX, so I'm truly honored to join the Advisory Board."
KMX Technologies is solving the most critical environmental and energy challenges of the 21st century. Through its proprietary membrane distillation technology, the company sustainably sources critical minerals necessary for next generation supply chains and infrastructure, is advancing wastewater treatment, and is accelerating energy storage with its direct lithium recovery enhancement processes.
The Honorable Sharon E. Burke is President of Ecospherics, which looks at how a changing environment is shaping human and hard security — and how societies, in turn, are shaping the ecosphere.
Previously, she directed the Resource Security group at New America, which looks at the intersection of security, prosperity, and natural resources. She also serves as a senior advisor to the organization and the Future of War project. Before joining New America, Burke served in the Obama administration as the assistant secretary of defense for operational energy, a new office that worked to improve the energy security of U.S. military operations.
Prior to her service at DoD, Burke held a number of senior U.S. government positions, including at the Department of State in the George W. Bush administration, and was a vice president and senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security. She attended Williams College and Columbia University, where she was a Zuckerman and International fellow at the School of International and Public Affairs. Burke publishes widely and is on a number of boards, including for the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
