PARK CITY, Utah, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Synergy Summit has announced former CMS Administrator Seema Verma as the keynote speaker, and Mark Parkinson, President and CEO of the American Health Care Association (AHCA), as a featured speaker at this exclusive, long-term care (LTC) event slated June 7-9 in Park City, Utah.
The Synergy Summit's mission is to deliver the most relevant educational content in an intimate setting for LTC executives. In light of the many challenges facing the industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the combination of Verma and Parkinson promises to provide attendees with the most actionable insights from arguably two of the most influential leaders behind the legislative support, including over $15 billion in industry relief, provided for COVID relief.
Synergy Summit was created by the leadership of SRX—a technology provider that helps LTC lower pharmacy costs, and Synergy Healthcare Alliance—a group purchasing organization (GPO). SRX CEO, Scott Taylor expressed his excitement over hosting the Synergy Summit with Verma's participation. "With all that COVID has taken from us collectively, the Summit's mission of delivering relevant, actionable content to LTC has never been more important. Having Seema serve as our keynote speaker, along with other key leaders including Mark Parkinson from AHCA, will ensure that skilled nursing and long-term care operators receive the insight needed to move forward in confidence. We couldn't be more thrilled."
A national health policy expert, Verma was the longest-serving Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator in modern history. Confirmed by the Senate in 2017, she oversaw health insurance programs for over 140 million Americans, a budget of $1.3 trillion—almost a third of the federal budget—and over 6,000 employees. Verma was the architect of CMS's strategic vision, implementing over 16 tactical initiatives aimed at transforming the American healthcare system to lower costs, improve quality, and increase access.
Verma is arguably one of the most influential leaders directing policy related to skilled nursing and LTC throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Modern Healthcare ranked her as the "Most Influential Person in Healthcare" in 2019 and one of the nation's Top 25 Women Leaders.
Mark Parkinson—President and CEO of the American Health Care Association (AHCA)—will be a featured speaker for the Synergy Summit. Under Parkinson's leadership, AHCA focuses on delivering policy solutions to Washington and CMS, with a special emphasis on quality care. AHCA is now the largest association in long term care and is at record membership, representing over 14,000 skilled nursing facilities and assisted living centers. Parkinson has been named a Top Association CEO by CEO Update and a top lobbyist for seven consecutive years (2013-2019) by The Hill, a leading Capitol Hill newspaper. Parkinson also has the distinction of being selected as one of the "100 Most Influential People in Healthcare" by Modern Healthcare in 2015.
Synergy Summit looks forward to hearing the insights brought forth by these influential leaders along with others from hospital systems, payers, and innovators in the industry to address the theme of Operating in the New, Post-COVID World.
Join us for Synergy Summit—June7-9—in Park City, Utah.
The Synergy Summit is an annual event that provides owners and operators of long-term care and skilled nursing facilities with a content-rich program delivered by top industry thought leaders. This is an intimate event, hosted in a retreat-like fashion with luxurious surroundings.
