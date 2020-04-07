PHILADELPHIA, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney Kristen M. Gibbons Feden, who was lauded as a tenacious prosecutor in the successful prosecution of incarcerated sexual predator Bill Cosby, has joined Saltz, Mongeluzzi & Bendesky, P.C., where she will focus her practice on representing victims of sexual abuse, according to Robert J. Mongeluzzi, President of the Firm.
Mr. Mongeluzzi noted, "Krissy Feden has been one of America's most successful and renowned sex crime prosecutors and helped kick start the #MeToo movement with her successful high profile prosecution and conviction of Bill Cosby. She combines a deeply felt concern for the victims of sexual abuse with tremendous experience and trial skill at prosecuting these cases. She is an incredible asset to those many victims, who, after having their trust violated, desperately need an experienced and caring lawyer they can trust. Krissy is that lawyer."
Firm Partner and Co-founder Larry Bendesky said, "Krissy's addition to the firm demonstrates our commitment to a dedicated practice area focused on meeting the growing need by abuse victims – in our region and across America – for exceptional legal representation. As a firm that promotes inter-departmental collaboration, her expertise and impact as a litigator will also be evident throughout our firm."
Ms. Feden, a graduate of Temple University's Beasley School of Law, and licensed to practice in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, said, "I'm truly honored to join a leading plaintiff's firm that I have long admired for its distinctively fierce brand of victim's representation." She added, "I am excited to be working alongside a stellar team of attorneys and other professionals that have earned the respect of their peers in successfully litigating among the most complex, catastrophic personal injury cases, regionally and nationally."
Jeffrey P. Goodman, an SM&B Partner, said he is particularly excited that Ms. Feden has joined the Firm. "We were law school classmates and competed together on Temple's championship Trial Team. It was obvious to everyone that Krissy had an innate ability to empathize with victims and the skill set to effectively argue cases to a jury. In that regard, her outstanding track record over the past decade – in a wide range of cases - speaks for itself."
Following the Cosby sexual assault re-trial, Ms. Feden was featured in numerous national media reports, including a New York Times story, "The Prosecutor Who Stared Down Bill Cosby" (NY Times Story). It included, "Partway through her closing argument . . . Kristen Gibbons Feden, a 35-year-old prosecutor, strode across the courtroom and stared down Bill Cosby from a few feet away. Fighting off the defense's attempts to paint Mr. Cosby's main accuser as a 'con artist,' Ms. Feden told the packed house that the real con artist was 'the man sitting right there.'" It also recounted the dramatic moment in the trial when she "lit into" one of Cosby's lawyers, who had attacked some of the women who testified against him as promiscuous party girls out for cheap fame and a payday: "She's the exact reason why victims, women and men, of sexual assault don't report these crimes," Ms. Feden was quoted as stating.
Ms. Feden worked alongside Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in both Cosby trials, including the first in 2016, which ended in a hung jury. In the re-trial, her role included cross examining key defense witnesses and delivering the closing argument. During her more than five years in the DA's office she held numerous significant positions, including head of the Elder Abuse Unit, Domestic Violence Unit and was a member of the Sex Crimes Unit.
Ms. Feden joins SM&B from the highly regarded Philadelphia law firm of Stradley Ronon. Besides practicing law, she devotes considerable time to various professional and civic organizations (including but not limited to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Subcommittees: Bail Reform, Pretrial Procedures,; a board member of Aequitas, a national resource center for law enforcement prosecuting sex trafficking and other sex crimes; and a board member of Victims Services Center of Norristown). She also provides expert commentary to media outlets worldwide.
