CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIBO, the technology company that accelerates regenerative agriculture with decision-ready insights on U.S. cropland and the first direct-connect agricultural carbon credit marketplace, today announced the appointment of former Dell executive and nationally recognized business leader Trisa J. Thompson to its Board of Directors.
"Trisa's deep experience in technology and corporate social responsibility is a great match for CIBO," said Daniel Ryan, chief executive officer at CIBO Technologies. "As a nationally recognized leader, she will further strengthen our next stage of growth."
Thompson brings to CIBO twenty years of experience at global tech leader Dell, where she was a senior vice president and chief responsibility officer. Under Thompson's leadership, Dell was recognized for many awards, including 2018 CES Innovation Award, 2017 Environmental Leader Award, 2017 Fortune Change the World List, 2014 Keep America Beautiful Award, and the 2015 World Economic Forum Circular Award.
A national award-winner herself, Thompson has been a speaker, panel member, and advisor to many national organizations including Melinda Gates' Pivotal Ventures and the World Economic Forum, and featured in Fortune, Forbes, GreenBiz, and The New York Times, among others.
Currently, Thompson serves as an advisor to Pledgeling Inc., a charitable giving platform. Prior to her time with Dell, Thompson was a partner with Seyfarth Shaw in Washington, D.C. She earned a J.D. with honors from The National Law Center, George Washington University.
"I am so excited to be joining the Board of CIBO," said Thompson. "CIBO has game-changing technology in the field of regenerative agriculture, with the ability to scale carbon markets globally."
About CIBO
CIBO was founded by Flagship Pioneering with the idea of using advanced technologies to deliver a deep understanding of land and agricultural systems to help secure the future of agriculture. The company's solution, CIBO Impact, is focused on driving and accelerating the transition to sustainable agriculture by providing a deep understanding of land and agricultural systems, incenting regenerative management practices, and delivering a powerful solution for managing and monitoring large portfolios of land. Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.
