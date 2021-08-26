LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adam Brawer, former film and television producer who started his career at William Morris Endeavor (WME) Entertainment turned luxury residential real estate agent, announced today he and his team have joined Aaron Kirman Group at tech real estate company, Compass. Brawer leads the luxury Sports & Entertainment division under his Adam Brawer Estates banner, and is based out of the team's Beverly Hills headquarters.
"Having Adam and his team join us is an exciting move," said Aaron Kirman, CEO of Aaron Kirman Group. "His electric personality and unique approach to real estate make for a dynamic addition to our team, and I'm thrilled to see how his team, combined with our expertise and marketing technology can grow."
Brawer, a native New Yorker who moved to Los Angeles in 2004 made a career move to real estate in 2019 when he joined Rodeo Realty before transitioning to Aaron Kirman Group. In his first 12 months in real estate, Brawer set a blistering pace, selling nearly 20 homes totaling approximately $25 million in sales.
"Joining forces with Aaron and Aaron Kirman Group is like strapping an intergalactic jet to our boots; the momentum and energy of the team is nothing short of nuclear," said Brawer. "I couldn't be more excited about the synergies we can offer our clients to better serve them, allowing us to launch our business into the stratosphere."
Having worked with high profile clientele, Brawer provides utmost discretion and confidentiality to his clients, who have included A-list actors, directors, professional athletes and senior entertainment executives at Netflix, Amazon Studios, CAA and WME. Representing buyers and sellers throughout Los Angeles –– with a niche in the Pacific Palisades and Malibu markets –– Brawer focuses on providing a bespoke, curated experience to each of his clients.
"I particularly enjoy offering our clients services that go well beyond real estate, like teaching my daily practices of gratitude, meditation and breathwork to get them in a better frame of mind," continued Brawer. "It's a pleasure to share my energy to uplift our clients, and make them far richer for the experience."
Brawer's latest transactions include selling the former home of well-known European film financier Adrian Politowski, co-founder and former CEO of international film group Umedia, which sits just behind the famed Chateau Marmont in the Hollywood Hills, and helping buyers find their dream brand new construction home in Manhattan Beach for $5 million. Brawer's team just listed a stunning five bedroom, five bathroom residence designed by Nathan Fischer and priced at $5,895,000.
Founded by Aaron Kirman, President of International Estates at Compass, Aaron Kirman Group has grown into a multibillion dollar-producing real estate team –– $726 million in 2020 alone –– built on a single guiding principle: to build a team where a group of like-minded individuals could support one another to rise together in competing within the most dominant and competitive market in the world. Based in Beverly Hills, California, Aaron Kirman Group is consistently ranked among the top 10 top producing teams by Wall Street Journal and Real Trends, setting price-per-square-foot records throughout Southern California. Check out Aaron Kirman and his team on their raved-about new show, Listing Impossible on CNBC. For more details, visit http://www.aaronkirmangroup.com or on Instagram @aaronkirman.group. Brawer can be reached at http://www.adambrawerestates.com, adam@adambrawerestates.com, 310.279.8259 and https://www.instagram.com/adambrawerestates.
