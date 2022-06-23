NDA Partners General Manager, Eric Fish, announced today that David Wurtman, MD, MBA, an experienced business executive and product development expert, has joined the company as an Expert Consultant. Dr. Wurtman formerly served as Chief Executive Officer of Lyric Pharmaceuticals, an ICU therapeutic development company, and Chief Medical Officer of Lucid Diagnostics.
WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NDA Partners General Manager, Eric Fish, announced today that David Wurtman, MD, MBA, an experienced business executive and product development expert, has joined the company as an Expert Consultant. Dr. Wurtman joined the firm to support companies with corporate strategy, fundraising, mergers & acquisitions, business development & licensing, product development, market research, product positioning, and, clinical-regulatory strategy and development. He has particular expertise in assisting emerging and start-up product and platform companies.
Dr. Wurtman has served as CEO of Lyric Pharmaceuticals, an ICU therapeutic development company which he founded, built and successfully funded, and as CMO of Lucid Diagnostics, a medical device company which went public via an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2021. He has consulted to more than 25 biopharmaceutical, technology platform, medical device, diagnostic, and healthcare IT companies and led or advised on ~25 transactions and raised over $70MM from Venture Capital, Private Equity, Family Office, and the US Government. He has deep development expertise across drugs, biologics, and diagnostic devices and has led successful FDA interactions, including obtaining FDA Breakthrough Designation.
Dr. Wurtman is a Board Certified Internal Medicine physician and in addition to his roles with Lyric and Lucid, he also held roles in Corporate, Business and Product Development at Genzyme, Protein Design Labs, Eos Biotechnology, Kineta, and Ansun Biopharma.
According to Dr. Alberto Gutierrez, Manager of NDA Partners' diagnostic device practice, "Dr. Wurtman brings valuable experience in business development, product development, and helping to build and lead development teams for early-stage drug, biologic, and diagnostic device companies. We are pleased to welcome him to NDA Partners."
Dr. David Wurtman earned his medical degree from Harvard Medical School and MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Mount Auburn, a Harvard Teaching Hospital, and fellowships with Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Israel and the Department of Hormone Research, Weizmann Institute, Israel.
About NDA Partners
NDA Partners, a ProPharma Group company, is a life sciences management consulting and contract development organization focused on providing product development and regulatory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries worldwide. The highly experienced Expert Consultants in NDA Partners include three former FDA Center Directors; the former Chief Executive Officer and Chief Science Officer at the United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP); an international team of more than 100 former pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agency senior executives; and an extensive roster of highly proficient experts in specialized areas including nonclinical development, toxicology, pharmacokinetics, CMC, medical device design control and quality systems, clinical development, regulatory submissions, and development program management. Services include product development and regulatory strategy, product development program design and management, expert consulting, functional teams, project-based solutions, and clinical trial design and management.
