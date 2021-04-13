GERMANTOWN, Md., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Technologies is pleased to name Renee P. Wynn to its advisory board. Wynn provided 30 years of service to the federal government and was most recently the Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
While at NASA, Wynn oversaw a $2 billion information technology budget that served 65,000 employees and contractors. She also served on governing boards that provided oversight of missions, such as satellite launches and other exploratory programs. She retired from the space agency in April 2020.
Prior to joining NASA, Wynn served at the Environmental Protection Agency for 25 years, where she worked as acting assistant administrator for the Office of Environmental Information and later as CIO. She helped to develop and write policies on land reuse and environmental cleanup.
"Renee brings a breadth of leadership qualities and experience gained from a successful career overseeing and managing federal programs at NASA and the EPA," said Scott Tucker, president of Planet Technologies. "She is recognized across the government community for being an inspirational leader who delivers results. More importantly, Renee is a friend who brings strong values that align with our culture at Planet. We are honored to have Renee on our advisory board."
