MIAMI, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm for coaching growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Lew Jaffe as its newest Partner and Coach.
Jaffe is a proven CEO and entrepreneur with an accomplished career spanning 30+ years, with a particular focus in the areas of telecommunications, manufacturing, media/content delivery, as well as retail and distribution/supply chain. He has significant experience with M&A activity and post-transaction integration and has led the growth and/or successful turnarounds of more than 20 under-performing public and private companies across various industries, creating over $1 billion in shareholder value.
Jaffe is the founder of MoviMe Network, the world's first ultra-fast download service of Hollywood content. Prior to founding MoviMe, Jaffe was the President and COO of Verso Technologies, where he integrated numerous acquisitions that were made prior to his tenure while creating product bundles with in-house technology as well as developing strategic partnerships with other technology providers.
As CEO of PictureTel Corporation, a $750 million, NASDAQ-listed video conferencing company, Jaffe developed video compression and communications technologies, subsequently earning him the "Godfather of Video Conferencing" moniker. He built the business from the ground up, including its distribution channels, engineering team, sales force, and administration. Jaffe led the successful exits of PictureTel, Oxford Media, and MoviMe and the turnaround of Verso Technologies for an aggregate of $1 billion. Currently, he is on the Board of Directors at Reed's Inc. (Nasdaq: REED), FitLife Brands (OTCQF: FTLF), and Yorktel Corporation.
As a customer-focused leader that understands complex market dynamics, the intricacies of distribution channels, and maximizing corporate assets, Jaffe is looking forward to bringing his expertise to the CEO Coaching International® Team.
"I am excited to join CEO Coaching International and their amazing, world-class business coaches," Jaffe said. "I have been impressed with how the organization focuses on the continuous improvement of their clients through the use of best practices and the power of its network as they continuously train their coaches on how to deliver outstanding results."
"Lew's incredible leadership skills, vision, and ability to build plans that teams can execute with great success are all qualities that make Lew an invaluable asset to the CEO Coaching International team," said CEO Coaching International CEO and Founding Partner Mark Moses. "His extensive experience and success at companies across various industries make him an ideal coach for any growth-focused leaders and entrepreneurs."
In addition to his coaching responsibilities, Jaffe is a Clinical Professor and an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Loyola Marymount University in the Fred Kiesner Center for Entrepreneurship Management, where he won "Professor of the Year" in 2016. In 2018, he published "The One Day MBA," an Amazon Best Seller.
In his personal life, Jaffe is a proud father and grandfather, and a philanthropist who works with numerous non-profits. He enjoys sailing, playing golf, and is an active member of YPO.
About CEO Coaching International®
CEO Coaching International® works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International® has coached more than 800 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 40 countries and 50 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International® are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made big happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $1 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight and nine-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International® for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com
