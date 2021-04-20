NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brit Moore Gilmore has joined ESG Impact Investing firm, Aneuvia, as Director of Business Development. Brit has focused on social impact with an emphasis on workforce development and diversity, equity, and inclusion for more than a decade. She is the former President of a social enterprise called The Giving Keys, where she helped build the company for seven years, doubling revenue for four consecutive years while creating employment opportunities for more than 130 people transitioning out of homelessness. She founded Hi Impact, a social impact and business consultancy, that has provided consulting services for organizations like the United Way of Greater LA, Los Angeles County, Imagine LA, and Conscious Culture amongst others. Brit understands the value of investing in economic development to create a more equitable and sustainable future. While working on her Masters in Social Entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California (Class of 2021), she shifted her focus to impact and ESG investing.
Brit was named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2017. She sits on the Advisory Council for Conscious Capitalism LA and served on the Board of Directors for Justice Rising. She was a Praxis Business Fellow in 2017 and holds a Series 65 certification.
About Aneuvia
Aneuvia is a combination of words from English, German, and Latin, meaning "a new way." As an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), Aneuvia offers sustainable/ESG investment management strategies to families, individuals, and institutions. They invest directly in publicly traded companies and engage with the management teams of portfolio companies through meetings and proxy voting to help them integrate their ESG and corporate strategies. In doing so, Aneuvia is accounting for non-financial risks that are also investment risk. Aneuvia believes in finance for good and has made it their mission to maximize financial and social returns for our clients. The adverse effects of critical global issues such as climate change, gender inequality, financial exclusion, and resource scarcity are loud and clear and can be addressed through ESG Impact investing. Visit www.aneuvia.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-president-of-the-giving-keys-joins-esg-impact-investing-firm-aneuvia-301272878.html
SOURCE Aneuvia