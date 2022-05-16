Forrest Solutions' world class learning and development program is the backbone of the company's market leading Workplace Experience (WPX) service
NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forrest Solutions, the nation's premiere onsite outsourcing and staffing solutions provider, today welcomes industry veteran, Jose Cruz as the Senior Vice President of Learning, Development & Diversity. A previous learning and development executive for exceptional brands including Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue and Barnes & Noble, Jose will create and lead Forrest Solutions' world class learning and development program that is the backbone of the company's market leading Workplace Experience (WPX) service as well as the company's impactful Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) program.
Forrest Solutions places learning, development and DEI as a strategic business priority and, as a result, sets the gold standard for learning and development training, creating world class content and pathways for continuous learning. By investing in its people in meaningful and impactful ways, Forrest Solutions creates a foundation where each professional has access to a growth-mindset of true excellence.
Jose's impressive, two-decade long career includes learning and development executive positions at Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, and Bergdorf Goodman. Most recently, Jose led the learning and development effort at Barnes & Noble, America's Bookstore, spanning over 23,000 book sellers across the country. In addition to his professional experience across all business sectors, Jose holds a Bachelor of Arts in industrial-organizational psychology from the City University of New York, and is certified in MBTI, SLII, 360 and HOGAN assessment.
Juan Pazmino, Chief Operating Officer for Forrest Solutions, comments: "We are thrilled to have someone of Jose's caliber and exceptional experience join the Forrest Solutions team. Our commitment to superior development and support of our company talent requires an outstanding leader like Jose. We look forward to the value he will create internally for our professionals and how that naturally pours into our delivery of unmatched workplace experience for our clients. WPX is next level hospitality; a high engagement, white-glove service that transforms offices into a destination, helps organizations attract and retain top talent, and makes a hybrid workplace efficient and productive. A world class training program is required to consistently deliver WPX and is a key competitive differentiator in today's marketplace for talent."
Jose comments: "I am thrilled to be joining Forrest Solutions at such a dynamic time for the company. I learned very early on in my career an important mantra about the service industry, that embodying service is represented by 3 P's: the right People, at the right Place with the right Product. The culture of Forrest Solutions exemplifies this mantra, and I knew instantly this is where I wanted to be."
About Forrest Solutions
Forrest Solutions is the nation's first and leading onsite outsourcing and staffing firm with over 45 years of experience providing enterprise-wide people solutions on an onsite outsourced, direct hire, temporary, temp-to-hire, or consulting basis. We help law firms, Fortune-ranked businesses, professional and financial services firms improve business processes, service expertise and operational and cost efficiencies through exceptional outsourcing and staffing services customized to meet the unique, cultural needs of each organization.
To learn more about Forrest Solutions, please visit: http://www.forrestsolutions.com
