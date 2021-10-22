NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forrest Solutions, the nation's premiere onsite outsourcing and staffing solutions provider, today welcomes industry veteran, Matt Moustakas, as Senior Vice President of Operations. Matt is an accomplished operations executive with an extraordinary record of success driving organizational productivity and performance over an impressive 25-year career including, most recently, as the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of NSOURCE, LLC. As Forrest Solutions continues to accelerate growth across verticals, Matt will influence the design, implementation and management of Forrest Solutions' transformative people solutions.
Forrest Solutions is a premiere, end-to-end people solutions and talent partner to some of the world's most prestigious organizations. The company's widely regarded 'hospitality DNA' approach to client service ensures white glove, high-touch delivery of onsite outsourced services, while the firm's staffing capabilities provide the industry's deepest bench of talent in the most cost-effective manner. Combined, clients experience unmatched expertise, service, scalability, cost-efficiency and flexibility.
In Matt's impressive tenure prior to NSOURCE, he held executive leadership positions at Williams Lea and The Synergy Companies where he directed business units consisting of 2,400 geographic employees, delivering high-value services though the integration of people, process, and technology, and aligning human capital with business strategies to maximize organizational performance.
Juan Pazmino, Chief Operating Officer for Forrest Solutions, says: "I am thrilled that Matt is joining the team during this time of growth at Forrest Solutions. He brings with him a significant amount of leadership qualities, customer focus, and innovative ideas that will build on Forrest Solutions' incredible growth and commitment to service. Matt's strong knowledge and experience will be vital as we continue to execute our strategy for delivering outstanding services within the outsourcing and staffing industry."
Anthony Davies, Chief Revenue Officer for Forrest Solutions, comments: "Matt is well known across the industry and has a proven record of delivering the highest levels of customer focus. We make a commitment to our clients to hire the best talent to support their operations, and Matt is a great example of this in action. I very much look forward to working together."
Matt Moustakas, Senior VP of Operations for Forrest Solutions, adds: "As a veteran of the outsourcing industry, I'm aware of the challenges that many service organizations face in proving value to their clients. I've been extremely impressed with how Forrest Solutions has overcome these challenges through vision, strategy, and innovation. I'm very excited to be joining a team of such passionate professionals and look forward to the road ahead."
About Forrest Solutions
Forrest Solutions is the nation's first and leading onsite outsourcing and staffing firm with over 45 years of experience providing enterprise-wide people solutions on an onsite outsourced, direct hire, temporary, temp-to-hire, or consulting basis. We help Am Law ranked law firms, Fortune-ranked businesses and financial services firms improve business processes, service expertise and operational and cost efficiencies through exceptional outsourcing and staffing services customized to meet the unique, cultural needs of each organization.
To learn more about Forrest Solutions, please visit: http://www.forrestsolutions.com
