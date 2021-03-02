ELK GROVE, Ill., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With two facilities located in West Henrietta, NY and Rochester, NY, Hammer Packaging has a strong reputation for delivering innovation and quality product to a loyal and valued customer base. The combination will increase both companies' capabilities to provide an even higher level of product and service offering to customers. The company's product offering includes: cut & stack, in-mold, pressure sensitive, roll-fed, shrink and stretch sleeve labels as well as flexible packaging.
"As the fourth generation to own the company, I have guided the company with a 'Lead. Don't follow.' Philosophy," said Jim Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Packaging. "In order to continue our growth, and thrive, we made the historic decision to join Fort Dearborn Company. I am excited about this new chapter in Hammer Packaging's journey and believe it is only the beginning of a great future for the Hammer Packaging Company, our customers and the Rochester community," stated Hammer.
"We look forward to working with our Hammer Packaging associates and continuing the legacy they've built," said Fort Dearborn Company CEO Kevin Kwilinski. "We're also very excited about the growth opportunities this acquisition presents and look forward to the addition of their expertise which will be an excellent complement to our strengths".
As a platform company, Fort Dearborn Company has been a leader in the consolidation of the industry. "We have a heritage of growth through private and family-owned acquisitions and will continue to seek opportunities to better serve our customers," added Kwilinski.
About Fort Dearborn Company
Fort Dearborn Company is a leading supplier of high-impact decorative labels for the food, beverage, spirits, paint and coatings, household and personal care, beer and nutraceutical markets. Headquartered in Illinois, the company has nineteen operating divisions in North America, employing over 2,000 associates.
About Hammer Packaging
Hammer is a leading supplier of cut & stack, in-mold, pressure sensitive, roll-fed and shrink sleeve labels and flexible packaging. The company has two production plants in West Henrietta, NY and Rochester, NY and employs over 450 associates.
