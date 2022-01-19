FORT MORGAN, Colo., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Fort Morgan Housing Authority has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of bidnet direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado and Wyoming easy online access to its upcoming solicitations. The Fort Morgan Housing Authority invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/fortmorganhousingauthority.
The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, vendors seeking business with over 325 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Colorado and Wyoming. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, the Fort Morgan Housing Authority ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.
"Because we aren't the only agency posting and distributing bids, the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System provides us with more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs" said Executive Director, Nancy Hosier, of the Fort Morgan Housing Authority when asked why they decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. "We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities."
The Fort Morgan Housing Authority invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/fortmorganhousingauthority and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 330 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.
About the Fort Morgan Housing Authority:
The Fort Morgan Housing Authority oversees public housing for elderly and disabled persons. The Housing Authority owns and manages 1 facility which totals 86 units across the city. Public housing agencies, including the public housing agency in Fort Morgan, are required to submit and receive approval from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Colorado State Office every 5 years. They detail the housing authority's strategy, outreach programs, operations, and policies so information can change. The Fort Morgan HA code is CO011, and it's part of the Colorado State Office.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
