COOKEVILLE, Tenn., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, is expanding its partnership to become a Tier 1 strategic partner with the Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) nonprofit organization. This partnership will help bring more cybersecurity awareness and technical cybersecurity training to WiCyS members.
Tier 1 is the highest strategic partnership available in WiCyS, which helps recruit and retain women in the cybersecurity field as well as advance them at all levels of their careers through skills development, networking and training with knowledgeable partners around the world. Their partnerships with businesses, companies and groups make a significant impact in growing the community to over 5,000 members in more than 70 countries. Partners support the WiCyS initiatives through annual monetary contributions, which determines if they are Tier 1, 2 or 3.
WiCyS and Fortinet Expand Cyber Certification Programs Available to Members
As part of Fortinet's recent pledge to train 1 million people over the next five years, the company's Fortinet Training Institute works with organizations who are making a tangible contribution to closing the skills gap. In 2021, it joined WiCyS as a Tier 3 strategic partner. The team worked very closely with WiCyS on all partner benefits as well as providing access to training and exams for its Network Security Expert (NSE) certifications. The program quickly gained momentum within WiCyS, and both organizations saw the value in a deeper commitment to the cause.
This summer, Fortinet will launch a dedicated Network Secuity Expert (NSE) 4 Certification "Summer Camp" program for WiCyS members, which includes access to self-paced training, to technical trainer support and online labs, as well as an exam vouchers so that members can receive their NSE 4 certification free of cost. Additionally, five WiCyS scholarships will be granted to a selection of members who qualify to go toward expenses to attend the annual WiCyS Conference. The estimated value for the Fortinet-WiCyS certification program is in excess of $100,000 USD, but offered at no cost to members.
WiCys' Strategic Partnerships Advance the Cyber Workforce Skillsets
A strategic partnership involves year-round engagement and support of the WiCyS organization, particularly driving the inclusion and diversity changes needed within the cybersecurity workforce. Among Fortinet's Tier 1 benefits are a partner executive eligible to participate on the WiCyS Mission Support Team; a leadership role with WiCyS on market research, best practices and other studies and initiatives; sponsorship of a student chapter; co-branded Cybersecurity Awareness Month opportunities; and input in skill development trainings.
Strategic partners at any level can participate in the Leadership Summit and Veterans program; post jobs and access all member resumes through the WiCyS Job Board++; sponsor educational/best practice webinars; access the strategic partner community portal and bi-monthly meetings; and be recognized in WiCyS social media and the newsletter, among many benefits.
"Fortinet is committed to bringing more women into the cybersecurity workforce as part of our dedication to closing the industry's skills gap," shared Sandra Wheatley, SVP at Fortinet. "By expanding our partnership with WiCyS, we are able to extend access to our award-winning cyber training to WiCyS members so they can gain new skills and increase their opportunities for career growth."
About WiCyS:
Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Fortinet, Google, Intel, Lockheed Martin, Meta, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Abbvie, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Linkedin, McKesson, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, Wayfair, Workday. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.
