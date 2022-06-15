Quattlebaum brings decades of property management, software experience to Director of Professional Services role
NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortress, a real estate technology firm that creates property management software solutions for multifamily and commercial property owners and operators, announces the hire of Rebekah Quattlebaum. In her role as Director of Professional Services, Quattlebaum will work cross functionally by directing engagement management, consulting, and implementation to improve client success and support while also spearheading the training, growth, and expansion of the Fortress teams.
Quattlebaum previously served as the Regional Vice President of Sales at Entrata and as a Business Solutions Consultant at RealPage. Her experience in property management is extensive, first cutting her teeth as a leasing agent before moving up to assistant property manager and then property manager. Now in the industry for two decades, Quattlebaum has found herself immersed in everything from luxury apartments to affordable housing – even founding her own consulting business that trained owners and managers on property management software.
With her move to Fortress, Quattlebaum says she is most looking forward to the company culture created by Founder and CEO Kerri Davis.
"From a company culture point of view, Fortress is who they say they are – I've been blown away by the way they live by their core values of transparency and creating an environment of free-flowing ideas," Quattlebaum said. "Values cannot just be words on the wall – the C-suite has to live and breathe it. I'm continually in awe of Kerri Davis and what she's accomplished. One of our values is extreme ownership and this is how Kerri continues to lead the company."
Even more eager to join a company with a client-centric perspective, Quattlebaum plans to use her aptitude for streamlining approaches to identify possibilities within the Fortress software
"Throughout my career, I've seen that the biggest pain point for property management companies today is implementation and migration," Quattlebaum said. "With Fortress, we already have a more efficient process and, as we scale, I'm looking forward to building and iterating on processes and teams."
Fortress Founder and CEO Kerri Davis says she is looking forward to working with Quattlebaum.
"It is humbling that we are attracting such industry-leading talent to our team," Davis said. "Rebekah is pivotal in our roll out of engagement management and will help us continue our focus on supplying an all-in-one product that increases workflow and efficiency for its users."
About Fortress:
Fortress is a core property management software product created on the basis that property management software should be easy, transparent and informative. Existing property management platforms are outdated, lack proper support and require a computer science degree and a deep bank account to fully understand. Fortress recovers lost time and money through in-system training, support from the perspective of a property management company and real-time data for immediate knowledge and action. Fortress is based in Nashville, Tennessee. To learn more, visit fortresstech.io.
