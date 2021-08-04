GARLAND, Texas, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To deliver on its next phase of strategic growth, Fortress Building Products is pleased to announce the promotion of Drew Sundholm to Vice President, Supply Chain. In this leadership role, Sundholm will focus on expanding the company's manufacturing and supply chain footprint, while improving operational performance. This move will help the category-leading outdoor living building products manufacturer scale operations and expand fulfillment capabilities to meet customer demand amidst the country's continued fervor for home improvement projects.
Sundholm initially joined Fortress as Director, Railing & Lighting Category, in August 2020. His understanding of brand and product development, coupled with his extensive experience increasing supply chain capacity, has been integral to the expansion of multiple product categories in strategic channels of trade. As Vice President, Supply Chain, Sundholm will draw on Fortress Building Products' aggressive growth initiative to deliver a global supply chain structure that can better serve customers and increase profitability. The seasoned strategist will focus on optimizing Fortress' end-to-end customer delivery supply chain by expanding the company's manufacturing network, while improving inventory planning, global logistics and order fulfillment capabilities.
"We're confident Drew will excel in his new role – his proven leadership and experience in supplier negotiations makes him a critical addition to the Fortress Senior Leadership Team," said Mike Walsh, Chief Operating Officer, Fortress Building Products. "He has a wealth of experience directly related to this position and will help Fortress maintain focus on widening our reach to provide our global customers with innovative outdoor living building solutions."
Prior to joining Fortress, Sundholm spent over 15 years developing sourcing strategies for PrimeSource Building Products, one of the largest building product distribution networks in the country. He also spent seven years in various leadership positions with Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., while in their management development program.
Learn more about how Fortress Building Products is revolutionizing the outdoor living building products industry with its wood-alternative decking, framing, fencing, railing, cladding, pergolas, lighting and fastener systems at fortressbp.com.
About Fortress Building Products
Fortress Building Products is a leading manufacturer and solution provider in the residential, multi-family, industrial and commercial building products industry. With more than 50 years of experience pushing the boundaries to "Defend Against the Ordinary," Fortress Building Products forged a family of refined, resilient products that are the pinnacle of beauty and durability. Based in Texas, the Fortress family of products, which includes decking, framing, fencing, railing, cladding, pergolas, lighting and fastener systems, is a complete collection that delivers the full Outdurable Living® experience. Learn more at fortressbp.com.
Media Contact
Alyx Armstrong Waits, Fortress Building Products, 1-866-323-4766, alyxa@fortressbp.com
SOURCE Fortress Building Products