GARLAND, Texas, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortress Building Products has promoted Bill Ross, its former director of decking and cladding categories, to its powerhouse channel sales leadership team. As Director, Channel Sales (SEO), Ross will lean into decades of industry experience to enable and upskill the company's sales organization. This move will help Fortress® continue to deliver its best-in-class customer service and solution-driven outdoor building products to its valued partners.
Ross joined Fortress in February 2020 as a product director, where he oversaw Fortress® decking and helped spearhead the launch of Fortress® cladding. His demonstrated leadership, product management, marketing and sales acumen has been instrumental to the strategic growth of each category. Ross will carry this momentum into his new role as Director, Channel Sales (SEO), where he will focus on conducting professional sales development and 1:1 coaching to optimize the performance of the company's sales organization.
"Bill's passion for sales and the outdoor building products industry as a whole, has already had a huge impact on our team," said Jeff Schulz, Vice President, Channel Sales at Fortress Building Products. "His results-driven attitude and natural gift for coaching teams will undoubtedly contribute to the success of our sales team."
Prior to the start of his tenure at Fortress Building Products, Ross held senior leadership positions at Fiberon, TAMKO and Trex. The industry veteran has also served as a charter member and past president of the North American Deck and Rail Association (NADRA).
Learn more about how Fortress Building Products is revolutionizing the outdoor living building products industry with its wood-alternative decking, framing, fencing, railing, cladding, pergolas, lighting and fastener systems at fortressbp.com.
About Fortress Building Products
Fortress Building Products is a leading manufacturer and solution provider in the residential, multi-family, industrial and commercial building products industry. With more than 50 years of experience pushing the boundaries to "Defend Against the Ordinary," Fortress Building Products forged a family of refined, resilient products that are the pinnacle of beauty and durability. Based in Texas, the Fortress family of products, which includes decking, framing, pergolas, fencing, railing, cladding, lighting and fastener systems, is a complete collection that delivers the full Outdurable Living® experience. Learn more at fortressbp.com.
