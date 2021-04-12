GARLAND, Texas, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortress Building Products is pleased to announce the promotion of Tim Sandlund to Director of Marketing. A results-driven digital marketing leader in the building products industry with more than 13 years of experience, Tim will be responsible for developing strategic marketing and channel sales initiatives for the category-leading manufacturer and solution provider of outdoor living building products.
Sandlund joined the Fortress® team as Channel Marketing Manager in the fall of 2020 and played an integral role in the development and execution of Fortress' most successful marketing initiatives to date, including revamping its contractor preferred program, expanding distributor/dealer programs and launching the nationwide Fortress Total Solution Tour. In his new role, Sandlund will support the continued expansion of multiple product categories and lead the digital transformation of business development initiatives, including ecommerce, lead generation, web and mobile optimization, content marketing strategies and more.
"Having known Tim for nearly a decade and seen all he's accomplished in his career, I couldn't think of a more qualified candidate to lead Fortress' marketing initiatives – especially during a time where digital adoption has become one of the most important strategies for reaching customers in today's evolving landscape," said Toby Bostwick, VP of Product & Brand, Fortress Building Products. "As Fortress continues to expand its product offerings, Tim's proven track record in building products – paired with his passion for technology and innovation – will be essential for increasing market share and global expansion of the Fortress brand."
"It's an exciting time to be a part of the Fortress team, especially following last year's incredible success – establishing a brand presence and aggressive growth initiatives wouldn't have been possible without the innovative approach and mindset that drives our team," said Tim Sandlund, Director of Marketing, Fortress Building Products. "The building products industry is ripe for digital transformation, and I'm looking forward to building upon the incredible work happening at Fortress."
Prior to joining Fortress, Sandlund served as the Digital Marketing Manager for Derby Building Products where he was directly responsible for increasing lead generation by developing digital platforms. A passionate innovator with an entrepreneurial spirit, Sandlund's career accomplishments include launching the first AR app in the building products industry back in 2014 and leading the strategy and development of the first-ever kitchen and retail sale using VR. A graduate of Cedarville University with a bachelor's degree in business management, Sandlund began his career in healthcare, real estate and consumer product marketing. In his free time, Sandlund enjoys the great outdoors and spending time with his wife and three children.
About Fortress Building Products
Fortress Building Products is a leading manufacturer and solution provider in the residential, multi-family, industrial and commercial building products industry. With more than 50 years of experience pushing the boundaries to "Defend Against the Ordinary," Fortress Building Products forged a family of refined, resilient products that are the pinnacle of beauty and durability. Based in Texas, the Fortress family of products, which includes decking, framing, fencing, railing, cladding, pergolas, lighting and fastener systems, is a complete collection that delivers the full Outdurable Living® experience. Learn more at fortressbp.com.
