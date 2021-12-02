SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The CTO Forum, a premier organization for senior technology and business leaders, today announced its featured keynote speakers for RETHINK TECHNOLOGY being held virtually on December 9 & 10, 2021.
As part of the CTO Forum's elite RETHINK DIGITAL Six Series - Designing the Digital Transformation Flywheel, the RETHINK TECHNOLOGY module focuses on how leaders are successfully able to fast-track large scale technology transformations including leveraging HCI and AI to deliver exceptional products and services, how VR is being used to deliver complex yet successful new training paradigms, as well as how new advanced connectivity and security models are being enabled via breakthrough smart technology architectures, and more.
The RETHINK TECHNOLOGY curriculum, developed through partnership of the CTO Forum with top University faculty, will help senior leaders identify, examine, and overcome the overall challenges they face in developing and leading their respective organizations and in sustaining a competitive edge.
RETHINK TECHNOLOGY featured keynote speakers include an exceptional group of distinguished leaders who will share lessons of leadership with particular focus what organizations must do to optimize and align the entire organization to and deliver the most valuable portfolio of emerging technology initiatives that can truly accelerate successful digital transformation. The CTO Forum is honored to welcome:
Antonio Neri, Chief Executive Officer and President – Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Antonio Neri is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise – the global edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company – responsible for the development and delivery of enterprise technology solutions and services that help organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. During his more than 25 years at the Hewlett-Packard Company (HP) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Mr. Neri has held numerous leadership positions. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of HPE's Enterprise Group, which included the company's Server, Networking, Storage and Technology Services business units. Prior to HPE's separation from HP, Mr. Neri ran HP's Server and Networking business, where he was responsible for bringing new innovations to market and the execution of the go-to-market strategy. Before that, he led HP's Technology Services business, which provided technology support and consulting services for HP's products and solutions. Mr. Neri led the strategy, development and introduction of many breakthrough innovations at HP and HPE, including: HPE Apollo, the industry leading high performance compute platform; HPE Superdome X, the world's most scalable and modular in-memory computing platform; HPE Synergy, the world's first composable infrastructure platform; HPE Cloudline, HPE's server portfolio designed for service providers who need fast deployment, flexible operation, and low total cost of ownership; and, HPE Moonshot, the first software-defined compute platform. He was also responsible for HPE's acquisitions and integrations of Aruba Networks, SGI, SimpliVity, Niara, Rasa Networks, Nimble Storage, Cloud Cruiser and Cloud Technology Partners. Mr. Neri currently serves as a director of Anthem Inc.
Paul Antony, Senior Vice President – Technology – Home Depot, Inc.
Paul Antony is Senior Vice President – Technology for The Home Depot. Mr. Antony and his team are responsible for developing solutions for enterprise-wide functions including Stores, Pro, Services, Finance, Human Resources and Legal. Prior to joining The Home Depot in 2018, Mr. Antony served as Senior Vice President – Technology at Walmart where he spent nearly 20 years in leadership positions for store, supply chain and enterprise solutions. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade with NCR Corporation in software development and led the integration of NCR's services. Mr. Antony holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Christian Brothers University and a master's degree in engineering from the University of South Carolina.
Dr. Kathryn Guarini, Ph.D., Chief Information Officer – IBM
Kathryn Guarini is IBM's Chief Information Officer. She leads a global team of more than 12,000 employees whose mission is to create a productive environment for IBM's 345,000 employees worldwide and to deliver the future of IT. Prior to being named Chief Information Officer, Dr. Guarini was the Chief Operating Officer of IBM Research and Vice President for Impact Science. As COO, she led the IBM Research transformation to increase impact, extend technical eminence, and improve the operational efficiency of the division. This included responsibility for IBM's annual Global Technology Outlook. In Impact Science, her team applied deep technical expertise to the most pressing global challenges facing society while advancing the underlying science. She drove the global Research agenda around the Future of Climate, Health, and Work; Tech for Racial and Social Justice; and the Governance of Science and Technology. Dr. Guarini is a member of the IBM Acceleration Team, IBM Technology Team, and IBM Privacy Advisory Committee, as well as Brookhaven National Laboratory's Inclusion and Diversity External Advisory Board, and the National Council for Expanding American Innovation.
John Jester, Vice President Google Cloud Customer Experience – Google Inc.
John Jester leads the Customer Experience organization for Google Cloud and is responsible for developing and executing on the strategy that ensures customers adopt and realize business value from the Google Cloud. This includes global leadership of Professional Services, Customer Success, Customer Support, Training, Cloud Certifications, and Customer Engagement through the Executive Briefing Center and Customer Advisory Boards. Prior to Google, Mr. Jester spent 20 years at Microsoft in numerous roles including Corporate Vice President of Worldwide Customer Success, where he established a new organization to drive adoption of Microsoft's cloud services, Vice President Worldwide Specialist Sales, where he led enterprise sales strategy across the full suite of enterprise cloud services, and General Manager of Global Accounts with responsibility for Microsoft's top 100 enterprise customers. Mr. Jester attended George Mason University in Fairfax, VA, where he earned his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a master's in business administration.
Fahim Siddiqui, Senior Vice President, Information Technology – Home Depot, Inc.
Fahim Siddiqui is Senior Vice President of Information Technology at The Home Depot. Mr. Siddiqui and his team are focused on applications development for the Online, Marketing, Merchandising and Supply Chain functions. Their goal is to create and support technology platforms that provide an interconnected and seamless experience across the business for both customers and associates. Before joining The Home Depot in late 2018, Mr. Siddiqui spent more than three decades leading software development in the retail, energy and telecom sectors. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President/CIO – eCommerce & digital at Staples, where he led software teams responsible for the digital transformation of the enterprise. Previously he served in technology, product and engineering leadership roles at Vidyo, Intralinks, Sereniti (founder), K2 Software, MCI, Time Warner Telecom and Sprint. Mr. Siddiqui gives back to the community by volunteering at Team Depot events and through serving on the Board of Directors at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. He holds an executive MBA from Brown University and IE Business School, a master's in Computer Science from the University of Missouri, Kansas City and a bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from Iowa State University.
Eric Tagliere, Chief Technology Officer – Humana Inc.
Eric Tagliere is the Chief Technology Officer at Humana and is accountable for Enterprise Architecture, Infrastructure Operations and Engineering, Contact Center platforms, Associate Collaboration and Productivity, M&A Technology Integration and Enterprise Data Platforms. His team is responsible for identifying emerging technologies, and integrating contemporary technology solutions to enable innovative business processes, products and services; helping achieve Humana's strategic goal of creating seamless and easy experiences and helping Humana members achieve their best health. Previously, Mr. Tagliere served as the CTO of Marriott International where was accountable for technology strategy, enterprise architecture and application development for 7,400 Marriott properties in 132 countries. He led a team of 3,000+ technologists at Marriott, across enterprise software development, technology strategy and architecture and production support. Mr. Tagliere also led innovation, driving Marriott's overhaul of mobile platforms, online experience, and digital reward partnerships. Mr. Tagliere also served on the Board of Trustees for the National Center for Children and Families, a non-profit based on Bethesda, Maryland. Originally from Chicago, IL, Mr. Tagliere attended Northern Illinois University where he studied applied statistics and economics.
Francesco Tinto, Senior Vice President, Global Chief Information Officer – Walgreens Boot Alliance
Francesco Tinto oversees the global strategy for WBA's information technology operations across all of the company's divisions, as well as the implementation of its technology and digital innovation. His role includes data analytics, business intelligence, development, support, infrastructure, security and technical services. For the last 17 years, Mr. Tinto held various leadership positions at Kraft Heinz Company and Kraft Foods. Most recently, he was Global CIO and Head of Global Business Services, where he oversaw IT and shared services, including finance, customer service, master data, human resources and analytics. Earlier in his career, he spent more than a decade at Procter & Gamble, managing key functions for retail, marketing, sales, supply chain and information systems.
About RETHINK DIGITAL Six Series
In 2021, through the concerted efforts of the dedicated Advisory Board, CTO Forum has introduced RETHINK DIGITAL: Designing the Digital Transformation Flywheel to address Leadership, Strategic Innovation, Digital Disruption and the State of Business, Technology, and Digital Transformation. The Six Series – a transformation tour de force – is led by faculty from top universities and distinguished industry leaders. It provides an excellent opportunity for senior executives to learn how to embrace challenges, see opportunities and frame the big picture. Each of the integrated modules is focused on a single facet of digital transformation including customers, strategy, culture, operations, data, and technology, and ultimately will deliver leaders their own customized transformation playbook.
About CTO Forum
The CTO Forum is a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a trusted, open and creative environment where the brightest minds of our times convene to address industry's most important issues. The CTO Forum brings together the best minds in technology from different industries to define opportunities, and to collaborate in harnessing the extraordinary potential of technology. Founded in 2005, the CTO Forum's mission is to deliver a Global Innovation Platform, where technology leaders collaborate and co-create the technology and solutions that will be critical to meeting tomorrow's global opportunities and challenges. For more information, visit https://www.ctoforum.org.
