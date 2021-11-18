WATERBURY, Conn., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forum Plastics is pleased to announce that, effective October 4, 2021, Khristine Carroll has joined the company in the newly created role of Vice President of Business Development. In this key role, Ms. Carroll is responsible for managing all commercial activities and leading the organization's innovation and technology enablement, enhancement, alliance and acquisition platform.
"We are very excited to welcome Khristine to our team," said Mark Polinsky, President of Forum Plastics. "Her extensive experience, knowledge and dedication to the medical device industry will not only help us grow using our current capabilities, but also help us identify unmet, underserved and innovation-focused upcoming market needs. We have spent the last several years building a strong foundation focused on providing the highest levels of quality, superior technical knowledge and efficiency, and a fully committed and customer-responsive infrastructure. The organization is now well-positioned to strategically invest in and expand our capabilities to better support our current and future customers, and we look forward to fully engaging in these critical programs with Khristine on board."
"I am pleased to have the opportunity to help strategically position and enhance the Forum Plastics portfolio of products and services in continued support of the medical device and pharmaceutical community," Carroll said. "It is an exciting time to embrace next-stage requirements and help build an organization to meet currently unmet or undermet needs to overcome the challenges we together anticipate as well as to evaluate future technology platforms and determine which will best enhance our contributions and support of our industry. Doing this while simultaneously working with a client committed, innovation and technology focused group and with the support of a highly ethical and team focused parent company is truly an honor."
Ms. Carroll brings with her over 25 years of medical device and material science background at increasing levels of responsibility and across functional disciplines. Most recently, Ms. Carroll was responsible for leading the AdvanSource Biomaterials group following their acquisition by Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. She holds a BSc and MSc in Organizational Leadership, as well as an MBA from Quinnipiac University.
Based in Waterbury, Connecticut, Forum Plastics is a world-class injection molding, assembly and critical solutions provider solving complex problems for a range of industries. With a primary focus on the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors, Forum provides expert engineering from the initial concept stage through planning, design for manufacturing (DFM), complex mold designs and construction, IQ/OQ/PQ validation support to full-scale production. The organization is committed to investments in new technologies, continuous improvement and best-in-class support of clients, employees, suppliers, and additional stakeholders. For more than 25 years, Forum has built a reputation for meeting the requirements of complex medical designs with the highest levels of integrity and customer-focused responsiveness. For more information, visit forummolding.com.
