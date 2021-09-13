UNCASVILLE, Conn., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forza will be exhibiting at the NECO Expo tradeshow from Sept. 13 to 14 in booth #38, 39 and 40 with Signature Marketing Group (SMG). The Italian manufacturer will be highlighting the world's first and only 48-inch Professional Gas Range with a single-cavity oven—enough to fit two turkeys during the holidays, or multiple commercial-sized trays for baking several dozen cookies at once.
"We are excited to join the NECO Alliance buying group and offer our products featuring radical Italian design to over 600 dealer members," said Marco Guerzoni, Forza Director of Marketing and Product Development.
This 48" range has a single oven cavity. It's the first of its kind in the world, and @ForzaCucina will have it on display at #NECOExpo 2021 from Sept. 13-14. See it for yourself: https://youtu.be/KtGwMjusceY
Key/exclusive features of the 48-inch range:
- Featuring an impressive 7.8 cubic feet, the range cavity has over 40-inches of clearance.
- To bring the outdoor barbecue trend indoors, the MaxRotisserie accessory is a 33-inch motor-driven rod that can rotate a whole goat, lamb or small pig for multicultural cuisines.
- The oven goes 0 to 400°F in 8 mins and tops out at 536°F in 20 minutes with a 19,000 BTU bake burner.
- The range features Forza's proprietary MassimoBlu™ Hyper Double Broiler—the industry's only blue-flame double broiler. With 18,000 BTU, it heats the oven cavity evenly from edge to edge, eliminating cold spots and maximizing the heating area.
- An additional ultra-premium function is the exclusive Infinito™ Grate System—the industry's only continuous grate system with an integrated bullnose, utilizing edge-to-edge cast iron grates.
- With four 12,000 BTU full brass burners in the back and four 20,000 BTU dual flame full brass burners in the front, it has 128,000 BTU of total cooktop power.
- Its bold form and style embodies the soul of radical Italian design with the heart of an American muscle car, featuring unique angular racecar-inspired lines, offered in seven vivid color options: Audace Black, Dinamico Blue, Radicale Red, Ardente Orange, Ribelle Yellow, Valoroso White and Stainless Steel.
For more information about Forza's new 48-inch professional gas range, visit forzacucina.com.
About Forza
Forza delivers dynamic Italian design with ultra-premium, professional cooking appliances. Designed and built in the heart of the famed Emilia-Romagna region in Modena, Italy, Forza appliances include professional gas ranges, dual convection electric wall ovens, professional range tops, high-performance ventilation hoods and a powerful, energy-efficient dishwasher. Forza is the American brand of parent company, Glem Gas, which has been producing high-performing appliances that embody the spirit of Italian craftsmanship for more than 60 years. For more information about Forza, visit forzacucina.com.
