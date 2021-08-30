DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST) has announced an extension of its free job listings for Electronic Security Association (ESA) and Security Industry Association members in an effort to aid in the industry's economic recovery and workforce development efforts following challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. ESA and SIA members will now be able to list jobs on the FAST Jobs Board for free through Aug. 31, 2022.
SIA and ESA members can post jobs for free by taking these steps:
- Unlock a 100% discount code available through ESA or SIA
- Visit the Post a Job page and click through to "buy" a 30- or 60-day job posting
- Log in (if an existing user) or create an account (if a new user)
- Complete the Post/Create a Job form and enter the promo code
There is no limit to the number of jobs you can post using this discount code. If your company is interested in posting a high volume of job openings, contact FAST about our options for integrating data from your talent management systems.
FAST is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promoting careers in the physical security technology and life safety industry. Created in September 2020 through a partnership of ESA and SIA – the industry's leading associations – FAST connects passionate, innovative professionals with new opportunities in electronic security and life safety. The foundation brings awareness to the career advancement opportunities within the fast-paced technology industry that serves to keep people, places and property safe.
The FAST website offers job seekers information about the security industry's growth and unique position at the convergence of cutting-edge technology and a mission that matters, the types of roles available in the industry, what employers are looking for, leading certifications in physical security and cybersecurity and a jobs board featuring immediate opportunities in security technology and life safety. The FAST Jobs Board allows job seekers to search by keyword, job title and location and features thousands of jobs from over 800 companies, and the site's jobs have earned over 400,000 impressions in 2021.
"FAST is proud to offer SIA and ESA members the opportunity to leverage the FAST Jobs Board for free as the security industry turns toward the bright future of the 2020s," said Paul Hevesy, chair of the FAST Board of Directors and vice president of organizational effectiveness at Stanley Black & Decker. "Workforce development is one of the top challenges facing the industry, and we look forward to partnering with security and life safety companies to boost workforce development through research, education, promotion and more."
FAST's key efforts include outreach to schools, colleges and universities to increase awareness of the exciting and rewarding careers available in security; research on the industry's workforce development needs and possible solutions; and continuing education resources to help those already in the industry stay current with rapidly emerging and evolving technologies.
FAST's school and outreach programs, research and resources are funded by individual and organizational donations. Learn more and donate to FAST here. Learn more about getting involved with FAST activities on the Partner With FAST page.
About FAST
FAST is a 501(c)(3) organization created by ESA and SIA to promote careers in the physical security technology industry. FAST is dedicated to connecting passionate, innovative professionals with new opportunities in the electronic security and life safety industry. Through a partnership of the industry's leading associations, ESA and SIA, FAST brings awareness to the career advancement opportunities within the fast-paced technology industry that serves to keep people, places and property safe.
About SIA
SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,100 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through education and training, opening global market opportunities and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.
About ESA
Established in 1948, ESA is the largest trade association in the United States representing the electronic security and life safety industry. Member companies install, integrate and monitor intrusion and fire detection, video surveillance and electronic access control systems for commercial, residential, industrial and governmental clients. ESA provides technical and management training, government advocacy and delivers information, advice, tools and services that members use to grow their businesses and prosper. Together, ESA member companies employ more than 500,000 industry professionals and serve more than 34 million residential and commercial clients. For more information, visit ESAweb.org.
