NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne, a global innovation leader in emergency collaboration, announces an additional $20 million raise that will advance its cloud-native platform's vigorous expansion into the emergency health services market. Aimed at redefining emergency collaboration amid the public health crisis, Carbyne will be working closely with Global Medical Response, the largest private emergency medical services provider in the USA, to develop advanced and widely applicable interactive communication solutions for the health and medical sectors, as well as to construct new dedicated domestic resources. This raise includes additional participation from Hanaco VC, Intercap VC, Elsted Capital and more.
The recent rapid growth of the U.S. emergency and health services markets has commanded the attention of even the White House, seen recently through the introduction of the American Rescue Plan which provides stimulus recovery funds to strengthen current infrastructure. The resulting heightened demand for Carbyne's solutions has propelled the company's expansion into verticals beyond public safety, with an immediate emphasis on today's most essential health-centric industries alongside traditional emergency agencies.
With this new round of funding, Carbyne is introducing an instantly deployable platform for simple unified flow between callers, health-related call centers, first responders, nurses and hospitals, optimizing operational efficiency for superior response time. To facilitate and scale the venture, Carbyne's Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder Alex Dizengof will relocate from Tel Aviv to the United States and grow a devoted North American Research & Development Center. At the same time, Global Medical Response's Chief Operating Officer Edward Van Horne will join Carbyne's board of directors to provide national EMS expertise These shifts will allow teams to work more closely with domestic partners and develop advanced systems for modern emergency collaboration.
"We want to help drive the modernization of systems that communities rely on in emergencies. We believe that live, interactive solutions can not only bridge the intersection between human communications and technology, but can have a real impact on patient care and patient outcomes. This past year has made it clear that health and medical services are most poised for new and innovative care solutions," states Randy Owen, Chief Executive Officer of Global Medical Response.
"Carbyne has built the collaboration ecosystem that emergency and medical services have been waiting for. Our cloud-based platforms have been designed to create live collaboration and interoperability allowing us the opportunity to expand into new areas. This new alliance with GMR brings to health services a new dimension of live call management between callers, emergency telecommunicators, agencies like EMS, nurses, hospitals and even insurance payers. This leap in emergency communication technology will save lives, immediately. It will help agencies collaborate better and share data and resources more efficiently - all with the end goal to better help callers in need," states Amir Elichai, CEO and co-founder of Carbyne.
To date, Carbyne has raised a total of $73 million since its launch in 2015. The company's January 2021 funding directly supported product development and the growth of Carbyne's global workforce, and ultimately increased revenue by 70% in the first quarter. Carbyne expects this to triple by the end of the year.
To learn more, please visit www.carbyne911.com.
ABOUT GLOBAL MEDICAL RESPONSE: With more than 38,000 employees, Global Medical Response teams deliver compassionate, quality medical care, primarily in the areas of emergency and patient relocation services in the United States, the District of Columbia and around the world. GMR was formed by combining the industry leaders in air, ground, managed medical transportation, and community, industrial/specialty and wildland fire services. Each of our companies have long histories of proudly serving the communities where we live: American Medical Response (AMR), Rural Metro Fire, Air Evac Lifeteam, REACH Air Medical Services, Med-Trans Corporation, AirMed International and Guardian Flight. Combined, we completed 4.9 million patient transports last year utilizing 7,000 ground vehicles, 111 fire vehicles, 306 rotor-wing aircraft and 106 fixed-wing aircraft. We are the largest medical transport company in the world, focusing on intimate and high-service solutions at a local level. For more information, visit www.globalmedicalresponse.com.
ABOUT CARBYNE: Founded by Amir Elichai (Chairman & CEO), Alex Dizengoff (CTO), Yony Yatsun (R&D Manager) and Lital Leshem (Shareholder), Carbyne is a global leader in public safety technology. Headquartered in NYC, Carbyne quickly grew to be one of dominant global players in the public safety global industry. Today, Carbyne is the largest rich-data provider globally, delivering over 155M data points per year. In addition its rich data platforms enable first responders and Emergency Call Centers to connect with the caller via highly secure communication omni-channel with no app required. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration, Carbyne provides a unified cloud native solution that enables ECCs, first responders, citizens and the state to share live actionable data that can lead to more efficient, transparent operations and ultimately save lives.
For more information, visit www.carbyne911.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-months-following-the-close-of-its-series-b-carbyne-raises-another-20-million-to-accelerate-expansion-into-health-services-301312537.html
SOURCE Carbyne