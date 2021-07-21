ATLANTA, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorthPoint Corporation is pleased to announce that it has signed agreements with four auction houses to supply sales data to its industry-leading site, WorthPoint.com.
The new partners include Huggins & Scott Auctions of Silver Spring, Md., Schur Success Group of Monument, Colo., Big Daddy Auctions & Sales of Youngtown, Ariz., and Freeman Yoder Auctions near Punxsutawney, Pa.
"These companies enrich our Price Guide in two ways: they expand the data we currently have in a wide range of categories, and they offer regional expertise from across the U.S.," said Will Seippel, WorthPoint founder and CEO. "Both the content they offer and their knowledge as sellers are so important for our subscribers; we're proud to partner with all four of them."
Huggins & Scott Auctions specializes in sports memorabilia ranging from baseball, football, and graded cards to autographed and vintage boxing and hockey collectibles. The company's president, Bill Huggins, has been a major figure at sports collectible shows over the last 30 years, helping to move trading cards from a modest hobby to a multi-million-dollar industry. More than 28,000 of the company's auction results are now available on WorthPoint.com.
"There are countless items archived on WorthPoint, making it a great tool for researching actual sale prices for both known and difficult-to-find items," said Mathew Flores, auction coordinator at Huggins & Scott Auctions. "We have sold hundreds of these more obscure items that WorthPoint has a knack for documenting, so we know how valuable it is to have such a comprehensive resource. Our prices will add to that, making this partnership great for everyone."
Schur Success Group opened 35 years ago in Colorado and is an auction, appraisal, and real estate company that conducts government surplus, estate, and property auctions. Their experts help sell everything from small assortments of collectibles to large business liquidations. Nearly 40,000 prices from their residential and business auctions have been added to WorthPoint's Price Guide.
"As personal property appraisers, our team started using WorthPoint years ago," said Richard D. Schur, COO, master auctioneer and appraiser of Schur Success Group. "We're proud of our auction results and thrilled to share them with the world through WorthPoint; it's a great bonus for our current and potential buyers and sellers."
Big Daddy Auctions & Sales specializes in estate buyouts, consignments, and personal property liquidation. Billed as the "Best Little Auction House in the West," the company was founded in 2018 and holds auctions every Monday.
"I look forward to working with WorthPoint and sharing our realized prices," said Ron Tweed, owner of Big Daddy Auction & Sales. "A colleague in the auction business introduced us to WorthPoint, and it's been a solid resource for both prices realized and references."
Since 2008, Freeman Yoder Auctions has regularly hosted estate, equipment, and property auctions in western Pennsylvania. Some of the company's specialties include service station gas and oil memorabilia, country store items, toys, and coins. The Freeman Yoder Auctions team also has expertise with farm equipment sales, business liquidations, and consignments.
"WorthPoint's database is deep and reaches back several years, enabling us to compare prices realized from different time periods and glean all sorts of information about an object beyond its price," said Anne Lyons, auction specialist for Freeman Yoder Auctions. "As sellers, we often encounter odd or 'unknown' items, and the Price Guide is one tool we use to research these collectibles so we can write more accurate descriptions. We are happy to provide valuable information to WorthPoint's growing database."
WorthPoint partners with a diverse group of online marketplaces and traditional auction houses to provide archived sales data for art, antiques, luxury, vintage, and collectible items.
About WorthPoint Corporation: WorthPoint manages the largest online resource for researching, valuing, and preserving antiques, art, and collectibles. The company's suite of offerings on WorthPoint.com includes a Price Guide, a resource gallery for identifying maker's marks, autographs, patterns, and symbols (M.A.P.S.), and a digital Library with nearly 1,000 books on collectible topics. Through data aggregated from online marketplaces, including eBay and leading auction houses, WorthPoint empowers the antiques and collectibles industry by providing a steady stream of new data each month, building on more than 540 million archived prices and nearly 1.3 billion images to improve pricing transparency for sellers and buyers. WorthPoint is headquartered in Atlanta and has subscribers on six continents.
