WESTPORT, Conn., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FourQ, the leading provider of intercompany financial management (IFM) software to streamline the global operations of the world's largest companies, announced the appointment of Steven Standring as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). An accomplished leader in sales and shared services, he brings nearly 30 years of global experience to his new leadership role.
At FourQ, Standring will be responsible for designing and implementing the company's go-to-market strategy and scaling the sales organization. "I look forward to delivering industrial strength enterprise sales and support teams that will dominate the IFM market," explained Standring. "What attracted me to FourQ is its proven, innovative, and unique approach that supports a complex set of processes that have not been adequately addressed by the market to date."
Prior to joining FourQ, Standring helped UK-based Tungsten Network successfully transition from supply chain finance to e-invoicing. By focusing on shared service centers, he redefined the company's vision and product offering to align with customer needs more closely. He also initiated a partner program to better position the company for growth.
Standring was also previously Chief Commercial Officer at SharedServicesLink, a company focused on helping shared services organizations to mature and become real partners to the businesses they support. In this role, he leveraged the brand and existing customer base to design and deliver a digital platform, which included a social network, benchmarking tools, and a feature-rich content and recruitment platform. Steven has also served in numerous shared services and leadership roles at Nudge Ltd, OB10, Works.com, and IBM Tivoli Software.
"Intercompany continues to become more and more complex and global companies are increasingly trying to best determine how to automate these processes. This is an exciting time to help corporations address their intercompany challenges and few companies beyond FourQ are able to help do so," Standring added.
About FourQ
Built by finance, accounting, and tax experts, FourQ is Intercompany Financial Management software that streamlines the global operations of the world's largest companies. Providing automated intercompany processing seamlessly integrated with global vendor invoice management, FourQ helps multinational companies increase efficiency and improve global business operations. This increases operational productivity while saving millions of dollars annually through improved intercompany billing and payment and tax optimization. Discover why FourQ processes over $34 billion annually across 110 countries and how it can transform global operations at your organization. Learn more at http://www.FourQ.com.
