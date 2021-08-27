MIDDLEBURG, Va., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foxcroft School is excited to announce that Whittney Preston has joined the School as its first-ever Dean of Inclusive Excellence. A member of Foxcroft's administrative team, the Dean of Inclusive Excellence carries primary responsibility for supporting faculty in their work with students and for overseeing Foxcroft's curriculum, pedagogy, and assessment through the lens of best practices for teaching girls and of equity and inclusion.
"I could not be more elated to join the Foxcroft community," shares Preston. "I am looking forward to enhancing many of the phenomenal experiences the faculty are presenting to our students and excited to share a different perspective that will potentially give the students a more well-rounded view of the world. Foxcroft stands on the mission of ensuring each girl is known, valued, and finds their unique voice and I am here to ensure that those unique voices are heard and represented throughout the School. I thrive on serving others, so it is important to me to help our faculty and staff not only meet but exceed their goals. I am looking forward to a great year!"
Before coming to Foxcroft, Preston spent the past nine years at Heritage Hall School in Oklahoma City, OK, where she held a number of teaching and leadership roles, most recently as Associate Director of Diversity and Inclusion, and was proud of her work to make Heritage Hall the first "No Place for Hate School" in the state of Oklahoma, a designation sponsored by the Anti-Defamation League. She also led the largest and most varied subject-area team of teachers in the Lower School and has taught Spanish in Upper, Middle, and Lower School.
"Whittney cares deeply about excellence in teaching and learning so that each student can reach her academic and personal goals," says Head of School Cathy McGehee. "Our faculty welcome the support they will get from her experience and expertise and look forward to working collaboratively to strengthen Foxcroft's educational program where each girl is known and valued as a member of our School community."
Preston earned a Bachelor's Degree in Spanish from The University of Oklahoma and a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership from Southern Nazarene University. She is currently working on her Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership, where her dissertation is focused on how the lack of diversity and diverse programming in independent schools can have a negative impact on all students.
A proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the first African American Greek-lettered sorority, Preston likes to focus her volunteer efforts on supporting initiatives such as Women's Healthcare and Wellness and assisting high school students in their efforts to enter college.
