ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ANY LAB TEST NOW®, a national franchise of direct access lab testing with more than 190 locations, is pleased to welcome Kelly Crompvoets as the company's Vice President of Marketing. Kelly brings more than 20 years of experience in the franchising industry to her new role, and she is excited to work with a company that gives consumers the ability to take control of their health.
"We are ecstatic to have such a passionate communicator like Kelly join our team," says ANY LAB TEST NOW CEO Clarissa Bradstock. "Kelly's extensive background in franchising coupled with her decades of creating and implementing marketing strategies is a win-win for our brand as well as our franchisees who work so hard to improve the health of consumers in their communities."
As Vice President of Marketing at ANY LAB TEST NOW, Crompvoets will oversee and implement new marketing programs to expand brand awareness, as well as support franchisees with the marketing tools needed to maintain success in the retail health industry.
"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join a franchise system that has revolutionized the way consumers can access lab tests and in turn improve their health and quality of life," explains Crompvoets. "The pandemic really showed us that our health is an investment, not an expense. It doesn't matter if you are 20 or 60; it is crucial to take time for self-care and invest in your life. I am excited to showcase the ways ANY LAB TEST NOW is helping people of all ages maintain a healthy lifestyle."
In addition to decades of marketing experience, Crompvoets also brings years of franchise relations experience to her new position with ANY LAB TEST NOW. She cut her teeth in franchising years ago as Director of Communications at Money Mailer, a system connected to more than 500 franchises, before spending time with the franchise consulting firm, FranWise, then moving into various leadership roles at Home Franchise Concepts, including Vice President of Franchise Relations.
"There is something so exciting about guiding franchisees through the entrepreneurial journey," Crompvoets says. "They are taking a leap of faith. They choose a franchise to better their lives. I am fulfilled to help them fulfill their dreams. And I am so looking forward to working with ANY LAB TEST NOW's amazing franchisees for years to come."
About ANY LAB TEST NOW®
Founded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOW is a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient, and cost-effective, transparent manner. With more than 190 franchises around the U.S., ANY LAB TEST NOW offers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses including general health and wellness panels, pregnancy, HIV/STD, drug, paternity, and many more tests. To learn more about ANY LAB TEST NOW, visit http://www.anylabtestnow.com or like us on Facebook, http://www.facebook.com/anylabtestnowcorp.
