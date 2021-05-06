TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2021 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday by webcast are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
David Harquail
121,608,912
98.47%
1,893,278
1.53%
Paul Brink
123,128,033
99.70%
374,157
0.30%
Tom Albanese
123,434,285
99.95%
67,905
0.05%
Derek W. Evans
120,329,491
97.43%
3,172,699
2.57%
Dr. Catharine Farrow
122,290,731
99.02%
1,211,459
0.98%
Louis Gignac
119,687,158
96.91%
3,815,032
3.09%
Maureen Jensen
122,278,407
99.01%
1,223,783
0.99%
Jennifer Maki
123,422,003
99.94%
80,187
0.06%
Randall Oliphant
120,337,786
97.44%
3,164,404
2.56%
Elliott Pew
123,423,426
99.94%
78,764
0.06%
Corporate Summary
Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.
