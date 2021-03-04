DALLAS, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invoke Tax Partners is proud to name Francoise Mattice as EVP, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer. Based in our Dallas, Texas headquarters, Francoise will manage the Accounting, Finance, and Human Resources functions of Invoke. With a strong focus on operational financial health and internal administrative controls, Francoise will lead the effort to streamline and reinforce the processes and procedures that keep Invoke operating efficiently.
"It is a rare opportunity when someone gets a chance to work side-by-side with one of their mentors. I am beyond grateful to be partnering with Francoise again as we continue to deliver superior performance at Invoke," said Matt Fossey, CEO at Invoke Tax Partners. "Francoise will empower Invoke to build a strong finance and administrative foundation. Her strategic mindset will allow us to drive value to the firm by sharpening our operational execution and strengthening our beginning-to-end processes. Francoise's emphasis on strong internal controls perfectly complement our current and future growth trajectory."
The addition of Francoise to Invoke's executive team further enhances our strategy that began back at the beginning of 2020 with the acquisition of AVTI, in which she was a significant contributor. Her experience with M&A perfectly aligns with Invoke's vision of rolling-up additional value-add acquisition targets along our journey of becoming the premier privately-held state and local tax practice in the nation.
Francoise brings with her more than 30 years of senior finance, operations, and executive experience in leading private and world-class public companies both domestically and internationally. Striving in entrepreneurial and fast growing environments, Francoise has a proven track record of strategic partnership with CEO's and Senior Management for such firms as The Walt Disney Company, Allergan, Cacique Companies, and LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton). From a state and local tax perspective, Francoise has spent time in Big 4 Accounting and recently served as CFO for a national property tax consulting firm.
"I am very excited to join the team here at Invoke. Given the quality and passion of our people, our strong client-focus, and our ever-growing footprint, the potential for growth and value creation is tremendous," said Francoise Mattice, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Administrative Officer at Invoke Tax Partners. "I am confident we can maintain the pace of our strategic execution in driving profitable growth and I am honored to be an integral piece in continuing to strengthen the business."
