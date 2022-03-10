ARLINGTON, Va., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) has announced the appointment of Edith Wiseman, the President of FRANdata to serve on its Board of Directors' Executive Committee following her being elected as the Supplier Forum Chair. This leadership role gives Ms. Wiseman a platform for levering franchise insight to further the growth of franchising.
"The 2022 class of IFA Board members consists of new and diverse perspectives," said IFA President and CEO Matt Haller. "Edith brings to the table both a unique viewpoint and profound insight that will help inform our decisions and support the goals of the IFA."
IFA is the franchising sector's only global trade association, its board represents leaders from all sectors of the franchising industry including, franchisors, franchisees, and suppliers. Ms. Wiseman will be a vital part of the Executive Committee involved in planning and enacting a broad range of industry-related initiatives at a pivotal time in franchising.
"I am grateful and proud to lead the Supplier Forum as its chair this year," said Edith Wiseman, President of FRANdata. "I have set a high bar for the committee in supporting the IFA's mission to promote and protect franchising while simultaneously enhancing member value. We are a very active and results-oriented board and I am excited to see the change we can bring to the franchising community. My tenure will build upon FRANdata's deep franchise insight and our passion for the franchise industry."
Wiseman has been an active IFA board member since 2014 and in that capacity became a strong advocate for emerging brands through her work with the Emerging Franchisor Conference Committee, and the Emerging Franchisor Task Force. In that timeframe she has also led the Communications Committee and Convention Committee.
As a leading franchise research and advisory firm, FRANdata has been a strategic partner of the International Franchise Association for more than 6 years supporting the IFA and their franchise advocacy with relevant data and insights. This new appointment comes as FRANdata is seeing increased interest from franchisors and supplier clients alike in leveraging franchise knowledge to determine strategic direction and influence future outcomes.
About FRANdata
FRANdata is the industry leading research and advisory firm offering independent, comprehensive market insight focusing on the franchise ecosystem.
