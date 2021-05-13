MIAMI, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terraferma joined the IFB team from commercial banking and business development with financial institutions CenterState Bank and The Bank of Tampa. As the Vice President and Market Leader for Central Florida, Terraferma will be responsible for developing and managing client relationships, cross-selling IFB products and services. He will also be responsible for business development.
Terraferma previously worked with commercial clients as a commercial relationship manager, meeting client needs with ease while analyzing and reporting on financial data. Along with his experience in the banking industry, he is also a chapter member of the Association of Builders and Contractors, and the Society of Real Estate Professionals. A Florida State University alumnus, Terraferma has a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Economics.
International Finance Bank domestically serves the banking needs of large and middle-market corporations, as well as medium and small businesses and individuals by offering deposits, loans, and other services. Our focus in the international space is on the banking needs of moderate and high net worth individuals, prime local companies, and multi-national companies.
Our values are our compass. We want to provide the best experience possible for all of our shareholders, customers, and colleagues while contributing to our community. As a part of that commitment, we are proud to support non-profit organizations in Miami. We believe being a good steward goes beyond corporate sponsorship; it enriches the lives of our community members as well. We offer volunteer opportunities to all of our associates, which we believe encourages a culture of giving back and making a difference. Please visit our website to learn more about our community involvement as a Miami Bank.
