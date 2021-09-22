FRANKENMUTH, Mich., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Frankenmuth Insurance has announced Fred Edmond, former President and Chief Operating Officer, was named President and Chief Executive Officer effective September 3, 2021.
Edmond has 37 years of industry experience and 23 years of service with Frankenmuth Insurance. He began his career with Frankenmuth Insurance serving as Group Coordinator in the Marketing Department. He later transitioned to Group Coordinator and Sales Manager (Michigan) in 2001 and Sales Manager (Michigan-Wisconsin-Ohio) in 2004. In 2005, he was promoted to Vice President, to Senior Vice President in 2012, and to President and Chief Operating Officer in 2014. He has also served on the Board of Directors for Frankenmuth Insurance and its six subsidiaries since 2008.
Edmond holds an associate's degree in business administration from Delta College and a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance/management from Western Michigan University. He also holds the designation of Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU). Edmond is a past member of the Board of Directors of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and a member and past President of the Northeastern Michigan Chapter of the Society of CPCU. Edmond also serves his local community. He is a member of the Frankenmuth Morning Rotary Club, the Frankenmuth Bible Church, and former Chairman of the Frankenmuth Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Succeeding Edmond as Chief Operating Officer is Andy Knudsen. In addition to serving in this new capacity, Knudsen will continue in his role as Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary.
Media Contact
Marcia Merando, Frankenmuth Insurance, 989-652-6121, marcia.merando@fmins.com
SOURCE Frankenmuth Insurance