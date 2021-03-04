CAXIAS DO SUL, Brazil, 4 March 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fras-le S.A. (B3 – "FRAS3"), the largest manufacturer of friction materials in Latin America and a global leader, announces its results for 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2020. The company's financial information is consolidated in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) regulations. 

MAIN RESULTS – 4Q | 2020

(Percentages indicate variations in the respective periods of 4Q20 and 2020 – values in MM)

Consolidated net revenue:

4Q20: R$ 595.3 (+60.5%) | 2020: R$ 1670.8 (+22.4%)



Net revenue on the international market:

4Q20: R$ 391.0 (+131.8%) | 2020: R$ 920.2 (+36.3%)



Net revenue on the foreign market:

4Q20: R$ 204.3 (+1.1%) | 2020: R$ 750.5 (+8.7%)



Foreign Market Turnover (Exports + foreign operations):

4Q20: US$ 37.9 (-22.9%) | 2020: US$ 145.8 (-16.6%)



Consolidated gross profit:

4Q20: R$ 175.8 (+70.6%) | 2020: R$ 479.9 (+37.2%)



Operating Profit:

4Q20: R$ 129.5 (+249.5%) | 2020: R$ 240.0 (+125.0%)



EBITDA:

4Q20: R$ 156.6 (+156.3%) | 2020: R$ 330.9 (+88.8%)



Consolidated net profit:

4Q20: R$ 128.4 (+2865.2%) | 2020: R$ 182.0 (+454.9%)

RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

(In Portuguese with simultaneous interpretation into English) 

04/03/2020 (Thursday);

11:00 Brasilia | 09:00 New York| 14:00 London;

Dial-in with connections in Brazil: +55 11 3181-8565 |+55 11 4210-1803

Dial-in with connections in the USA: +1 844 204-8942 / +1 412 717-9627

Password: Fras-le;

WEBCASTING

Portuguese: Click here

English: Click here 

Hemerson Fernando de Souza

Tel.: +55 54 3239.1519

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fras-le-announces-its-4q20-results-301240866.html

SOURCE Fras-le S.A.

